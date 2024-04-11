NBA First Round Playoff Schedule 2024: Full list of games
The NBA Playoffs tip-off on April 20. Here is a look at the full schedule for the first round and all eight matchups.
By Curt Bishop
The NBA Playoffs are nearly upon us.
On Sunday, the regular season will reach its end and give way to the Play-In Tournament. But once that ends, it will be time for the playoffs.
The NBA Playoffs represent an exciting time of year for basketball fans, who have been waiting all regular season long to see which teams will ultimately find themselves competing for an NBA title.
The Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, April 16, and the final four seeds in each conference will battle it out to determine who earns the last two playoff seeds.
This is what the schedule looks like for the first round of the playoffs once the Play-In Tournament ends.
NBA Playoffs First Round schedule and dates
The Play-In Tournament will end on April 19. The following day, April 20, will mark the beginning of the first round.
The full schedule for the first round has not yet been set but stay tuned for updates as soon as it is announced. The second round is set to begin on May 6 and 7, though it could be pushed up to May 4 or 5 if the first round ends in short order.
The first-round structure is as follows. After the Play-In Tournament, the top seed in the Eastern and Western Conferences will square off with the eighth seed. The second seed will host the seventh seed, with the third seed matching up with seed No. 6 and the No. 4 seed matching up with seed No. 5.
No matchups are officially set at the moment. The only certainty is that the Boston Celtics have secured the best record in the NBA and as such will be the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They'll have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.
The playoffs will air on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. The NBA Finals will be exclusively on ABC.