NBA Free Agency Tracker: Live updates and grades of every signing and trade
By Ian Levy
NBA free agency officially kicks off at 6 p.m. today as teams can begin negotiating with free agents. However, teams could start negotiating with their own free agents as soon as the NBA Finals ended and we've already seen a slew of trades, extensions, re-signings and significant team- and player-option decisions.
We're keeping track of every significant move with analysis and grades, updating them as they come in. Bookmark this page to follow along and stay on top of all the latest rumors here.
Pre-NBA Free Agency trades and extensions:
Hawks make the first move, trading Dejounte Murray
Hawks get: Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., two first-round picks
Pelicans get: Dejounte Murray
Analysis: The big question for the Hawks is whether this was the first move in a full rebuild or whether they're now trying to reload around Trae Young. If this is a reload, it's less attractive. Daniels is solid, young and has a lot of upside and a core of him Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Onkongwu and Zaccharie Risacher has a lot of appeal. If they're keeping Young, this is basically treading water. For the Pelicans, this a great value for a player who fills a huge need. With a potential Brandon Ingram trade coming next they have the chance to really remake this roster around Murray, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III.
Hawks Grade: C+
Pelicans Grade: B+
Suns keep Bol Bol
Contract: One year, $2.9 million
Analysis: This is an inexpensive deal for a player with upside. But he's not a huge help to the Suns at his current level of development, as indicated by how rarely they used him last season. And if they're not going to trust him to play bigger minutes and give him the developmental reps he needs, then what's the point?
Grade: C
DeAndre Jordan is back Denver
Contract: One year, $3.3 million
Analysis: The Nuggets clearly value Jordan as a veteran presence and locker-room leader but will probably be much better off in both the near- and long-term if any minutes he would play are actually going to rookie big man DaRon Holmes II.
Grade: C
Suns bring back Royce O'Neale
Contract: Four years, $44 million
Analysis: This is a great deal for O'Neale, in both dollars and job security, for a 31-year-old wing. But the Suns desperately need capable depth, his 3-and-D skillset was useful last season and it's worth committing to paying for a deal that doesn't look great by the end for a chance to keep the championship window open now.
Grade: B
Bulls win with Patrick Willams
Contract: Five years, $90 million
Analysis: Williams hasn't developed into the borderline star the Bulls were hoping for but he's become a very good two-way player, with the ability to defend multiple positions and hit better than 40 percent of his 3s, even if he's a low-volume shooter. Williams is still just 22 and this is a very reasonable price for a valuable role player who still has a lot of upside if he can stay healthy.
Grade: A
Raptors lock up Immanuel Quickley
Contract: Five years, $175 million
Analysis: This is a lot of money and a lot of years for a guard who may be just good, rather than great. But Quickley is a strong fit next to Scottie Barnes and he carried his per-minute production over from the Raptors to the Knicks.
Grade: A
Nic Claxton is a part of the Nets long-term plans
Contract: Four years, $100 million
Analysis: In terms of pure value, this is a great deal for the Nets, just over $25 million per year for a player who received Defensive Player of the Year votes last season and can absolutely be a defensive anchor if he stays healthy. However, they also just traded Mikal Bridges and seem like they might be headed for a reset. It's not hard to imagine the Nets being one of the worst teams in the league over the life of his contract and potentially needing to pay Claxton quite a bit more when they actually need him as the foundation of a playoff contender.
Grade: B+
Trail Blazers pay a stiff price for Deni Avdija
Trail Blazers get: Deni Avdija
Wizards get: Malcolm Brogdon, No. 14 pick, 2029 first-rounder, two second-round picks
Analysis: Avdija is a very interesting two-way player and could be a huge asset for the Blazers, especially if it frees them up to trade Jerami Grant. But they paid a big price — the No. 14 pick turned into Bub Carrington, they added three additional picks and the Wizards could likely flip Brogdon for another pick as well. That's essentially three first-rounders and two second-rounders for Avdija. Great job by the Wizards, maybe an overpay for Portland.
Trail Blazers Grade: B-
Wizards Grade: A
Miami Heat make big commitment to Bam Adebayo
Contract: Three years, $163 million
Analysis: Adebayo's extension came early and won't kick in until 2025-26. As SI pointed out, signing this early forgoes a chance for him to earn a $350 million max extension if he earns Defensive Player of the Year or All-NBA team next season. Getting him early and at what could turn out to be a big discount is a nice win for the Heat.
Grade: A-
OG Anunoby commits to the Knicks
Contract: Five years, $215 million
Analysis: This is an all-in push by the Knicks to open their championship window over the next season or two. It's a lot of money to commit to someone who is still a high-level role player but Anunoby was transformative when he was on the court for the Knicks and continuity and vibes are clearly a big part of the equation for New York. This is a gamble but it may be the safest gamble the Knicks have taken in a long time.
Grade: A-
Knicks go all in on Mikal Bridges
Knicks get: Mikal Bridges
Nets get: Five first-round picks, a pick swap, one second-round pick, Bojan Bogdanovic
Analysis: The Knicks did a tremendous jobs turning their draft pick capital into a player who perfectly fits their needs, has present value and upside and is thrilled to be a part of what they are building. Bridges makes the Knicks a legit challenger to the Celtics and arguably the second-best team in the East. The Nets didn't get any young players in the deal but did about as well as they could have in returning future draft value for Bridges.
Knicks Grade: A+
Nets Grade: A-
Raptors offer Scottie Barnes massive extension
Contract: Five years, $270 million
Analysis: This is a monster extension for Barnes but he's clearly a player on the rise. He won Rookie of the Year and after a slightly disappointing second season made huge strides as a shooter last season, addressing his biggest weakness. The Raptors clearly intend to build around him and weren't going to accomplish anything by negotiating hard to try and save a few bucks. The next challenge is on them to build a competitive roster around him and help make sure they get as much as possible out of their investment.
Grade: B+
Thunder steal Alex Caruso
Thunder get: Alex Caruso
Bulls get: Josh Giddey
Analysis: This is an unbelievable win for the Thunder. They now have an embarrassment of riches in the backcourt with so much offensive and defensive versatility. Caruso is much better than Giddey now and fits their needs much better and it's more than worth giving up any future value in the part of Giddey's potential. For the Bulls, Giddey is an interesting piece but after rebuffing trade offers for Caruso for the past two years who have a good idea of just how better a deal they could have gotten if they hadn't waited this long to trade him.
Thunder Grade: A+
Bulls Grade: D
Malik Monk stays with the Sacramento Kings
Contract: Four years, $78 million
Analysis: This is great value for the Kings. The Sixth Man of the Year is one of the league's most electric bench scorers and could comfortably slide into a starting role if the Kings move Kevin Huerter and don't return a long-term replacement in the deal. It feels like Monk has been around forever but he's still just 26 and this deal will cover the prime of a player who still has upside.
Grade: A
Pascal Siakam is staying with the Pacers
Contract: Four years, $189 million
Analysis: Siakam made the Pacers a different team after he came over in a midseason trade and this is a clear sign that both Siakam and the Pacers are happy about their mutual direction. He's a perfect second-fiddle to Tyrese Haliburton and gives Indiana a level of shot-making and matchup-busting they didn't previously have. Attracting new free agents has historically been tough for Indiana so there's no shame in paying up for a great one who wants to stay.
Grade: A