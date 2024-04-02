NBA G League Playoff bracket & teams
With the 2023-24 NBA G League Playoffs on the horizon, here is a closer look at the updated bracket and teams in the tournament.
By Lior Lampert
Following the conclusion of the 2023-24 NBA G League regular season, the playoffs (presented by Google Pixel) are upon us.
However, the G League postseason format differs from the NBA. Only six teams from each conference qualify from the playoffs (compared to eight in the Association), and the top two seeds from the Eastern and Western Conference receive a bye.
While teams play a best-of-seven series in the NBA, it is a single-game elimination setting in the G League, similar to March Madness, but it becomes a best-of-three format for the finals, presented by YouTube TV.
Eastern Conference NBA G League Playoff bracket & teams
- Indiana Mad Ants (3) vs. Delaware Blue Coats (6)
- Capital City Go-Go (4) vs. Long Island Nets (5)
The No. 1-seeded Osceola Magic (22-12), led by two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung, will face the winner of the matchup between the Capital City Go-Go (20-14) and Long Island Nets (19-15). The Maine Celtics (21-13) sit on the other side of the Eastern Conference bracket and await to see their next opponent, which will be either the Indiana Mad Ants (21-13) or the Delaware Blue Coats (19-15).
Western Conference NBA G League Playoff bracket & teams
- Oklahoma City Blue (3) vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers (6)
- Santa Cruz Warriors (4) vs. Salt Lake City Stars (5)
The top-seeded Stockton Kings (24-10) will go up against whoever wins in the 4-5 meeting between the Santa Cruz Warriors (20-14) and Salt Lake City Stars (20-14), while the Sioux Falls Skyforce (22-12) wait for the results of the series between the Oklahoma City Blue (21-13) and Rio Grande Valley Vipers (20-14).
Unfortunately, the G League Ignite did not qualify for the postseason after finishing with a league-worst 2-32 record in what will be their final season, with reports saying the NBA is shutting down the developmental program after only four seasons.
All first-round matchups will be played on Tuesday, Apr. 2, with the Nets and Go-Go kicking things off at 6:30 p.m. ET.