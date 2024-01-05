10 longest losing streaks in NBA history
The Detroit Pistons recently made NBA history, losing a record 28 games in a row. What are the other longest losing streaks in league history?
By Jakob Ashlin
The Detroit Pistons finally won a basketball game! On Dec. 30, they defeated the Toronto Raptors 129-127. The Pistons had lost 28 games in a row. That is the NBA single-season record, and it is tied for the longest NBA losing streak of all time. Social media celebrated and fans rushed to the nearest Wingstop in the Detroit metro area to celebrate the historic day.
With the Pistons' streak officially in the rearview mirror, let's take a look back at the other worst losing streaks in NBA history.
T-10. 1973 76ers, 1985 Knicks, 1993 Mavericks, 1994 Clippers, 2021 Rockets: 20 games
Five teams are tied for 10th place. Here is a quick overview of each of them:
The 1973 Sixers were a shell of their former success. After winning the title in 1967, their championship core slowly left the franchise. Wilt Chamberlain was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1968. Hall of Fame forward Chet Walker was traded to the Chicago Bulls in 1969. Before the 1972 season, four-time All-Star forward Billy Cunningham departed for the ABA. As a result, only Hall of Fame guard Hall Greer remained for the 1972-73 season, and he struggled in the final year of his career, averaging a meager 5.6 points per game.
The Knicks' losing streak spanned two seasons (1984-85, 1985-86). The rough 1984-85 campaign helped them land the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, which they used to select Patrick Ewing. After losing their first eight games of the 1985-86 season, the rookie phenom helped the Knicks snap their streak with 25 points and nine rebounds in a victory over the Phoenix Suns.
The 1993 Mavericks were just not competitive. They finished with a 13-69 record and were last in the NBA in both offensive rating (100.4) and net rating (-9.2). Rookie forward Jamal Mashburn and second-year guard Jim Jackson were bright spots. Both players tied for a team-high 19.2 points. Mashburn earned an All-Rookie first-team selection.
Like the Knicks, the Clippers' losing streak took place over two seasons (1993-94, 1994-95). They lost the last four games of the 1993-94 season. During the summer, they lost Dominique Wilkins in free agency and traded away Mark Jackson. Following their departures, they dropped the first 16 games of the 1994-95 season.
The 2021 Rockets quickly dismantled their roster. Prior to the season, they traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards. After eight games, they granted James Harden his trade request and moved him to the Brooklyn Nets. In February, they waived veteran center DeMarcus Cousins. With their roster leveled, the Rockets went on a 20-game losing streak, until John Wall, who struggled all season with injuries, finally led the team to a victory with his first triple-double of the season.