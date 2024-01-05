10 longest losing streaks in NBA history
The Detroit Pistons recently made NBA history, losing a record 28 games in a row. What are the other longest losing streaks in league history?
By Jakob Ashlin
T-1. 2023 Pistons: 28 games
This one comes as no surprise. As I previously mentioned, the Pistons' 28-game losing streak is tied for the longest losing streak in NBA history. It also stands as the longest single-season losing streak in league history.
The 2023 Pistons are starkly different from the rest of the top four. "The Process Sixers" and 2010-11 Cavaliers felt like they were throwing their seasons away, while the Pistons appeared to care about being competitive. They held onto 34-year-old wing Bojan Bogdanovic when they could have likely gotten some value for him on the trade market. Furthermore, this Pistons' squad does not boast the worst roster in NBA history on paper. Cade Cunningham is averaging 23.2 points, 7.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.0 steals. He is easily outplaying the No. 1 options on the other losing teams in the top five (Covington, Carter-Williams, Jamison, and Brewer).
So, why did this losing streak happen? Well, the bottom of the league is very competitive this season. The play-in tournament and the lack of a clear No. 1 draft prospect have incentivized teams to try to compete now. In addition, the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets do not own their own 2024 first-round pick, which essentially forces them to "go for it". Both teams are currently in play-in position. One could argue that the only true "tanking" teams are the Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs. The Charlotte Hornets do not really count, as they lost All-Star guard Lamelo Ball to an ankle injury. The Portland Trail Blazers are still playing veterans Jerami Grant, Malcolm Brogdon, and Matisse Thybulle.
Yes, the Pistons set an unfortunate record, but are they the least-talented team in NBA history? I don't believe so.