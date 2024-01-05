10 longest losing streaks in NBA history
The Detroit Pistons recently made NBA history, losing a record 28 games in a row. What are the other longest losing streaks in league history?
By Jakob Ashlin
T-6: 2012 Bobcats: 23 games
Three teams are tied for the sixth-longest losing streak at 23 games. Let's start by taking a look at the 2012 Bobcats.
The 2011-12 Bobcats posted the worst winning percentage in NBA history (.106). In the lockout-shortened season, they had a record of 7-41. They also finished last in offensive rating (95.2), defensive rating (110.4), and net rating (-15.2).
Guard Gerald Henderson led the way with 15.1 points per game. Rookie Kemba Walker, who would eventually develop into the franchise cornerstone, did not exactly hit the ground running. He started 25 games and shot an inefficient 36.6 percent from the field.
The Bobcats lost their final 23 games of the season. Fortunately, they broke their losing streak on opening night of the 2012-13 season, as they surprisingly defeated the Indiana Pacers 90-89. Notably, that same Pacers' squad would go on to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. In the victory, Walker showed flashes of his future success, pouring in a game-high 30 points.