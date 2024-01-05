10 longest losing streaks in NBA history
The Detroit Pistons recently made NBA history, losing a record 28 games in a row. What are the other longest losing streaks in league history?
By Jakob Ashlin
T-3. 2010-11 Cavaliers: 26 games
Back to Cleveland we go.
The 2009-10 Cavaliers lost in the second round of the playoffs. During the offseason, they lost LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, and Zydrunas Ilgauskas in free agency. Furthermore, they traded veteran guard Delonte West to the Celtics.
In the wake of the roster turnover, the Cavaliers dropped 26 games in a row from December to February. At the time, it broke the NBA record.
The Cavaliers ended the streak with an overtime win over the Clippers, in which veteran Antawn Jamison scored a season-high 35 points.
Fortunately, they were able to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, which they used to select eight-time All-Star and NBA Champion Kyrie Irving.