10 longest losing streaks in NBA history
The Detroit Pistons recently made NBA history, losing a record 28 games in a row. What are the other longest losing streaks in league history?
By Jakob Ashlin
T-3. 2014 76ers
The "Process Sixers" make their first appearance on this list (more on them soon). Prior to the 2013-14 season, they traded Jrue Holiday and allowed Andrew Bynum, Dorell Wright, and Nick Young to walk in free agency. At the trade deadline, they moved on from Evan Turner, Spencer Hawes, and Lavoy Allen.
As the franchise embraced the tank, the Sixers lost an astounding 26 games in a row. At the time, it was tied for the longest losing streak with the 2011 Cavaliers.
Rookie guard Michael Carter-Williams was a bright spot in an otherwise tough season. The 11th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft won Rookie of the Year, and he became only the third rookie in league history to average 16 points, six assists, and six rebounds, joining Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson.