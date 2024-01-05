10 longest losing streaks in NBA history
The Detroit Pistons recently made NBA history, losing a record 28 games in a row. What are the other longest losing streaks in league history?
By Jakob Ashlin
T-1. 2015 76ers: 28 games
Well, the "Process Sixers" topped themselves. This streak actually took place over two seasons (2014-15, 2015-16).
Remember, that promising young rookie, Michael Carter Williams? Well, the Sixers traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks at the deadline. That move paved the way for the team to end the season on a 10-game losing streak.
Interesting fact: Robert Covington led the '14-15 roster in total points (943).
The Sixers continued to struggle in the 2015-16 season, opening on an 18-game losing streak, extending the total streak to 28 games. They picked up their first victory on Dec. 1 with a 103-91 victory over the Lakers. Covington led the way with a game-high 23 points.
The 2015 Sixers were simply not equipped to win games, as the front office played the lottery odds. In addition, 2014 first-round pick Joel Embiid would not make his NBA debut until October 26, 2016. The remaining players on the demolished roster fought hard to remain competitive. Over the entirety of the streak, the Sixers' leading scorers were Jahlil Okafor, Hollis Thompson, Covington, and Isaiah Canaan.