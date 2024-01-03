10 longest winning streaks in NBA history
The Pistons' historic losing streak has made fans revisit some of the worst losing streaks and best winning streaks ever. Here are the 10 longest winning streaks in NBA history.
The Detroit Pistons this season broke the NBA record for having the longest losing streak in NBA history with 28 games. The streak officially ended on Dec. 30 where they beat the Toronto Raptors 129-127.
In the midst of this losing streak, a lot of fans have been brushing up on their NBA history, looking back at the best and worst streaks ever. There is a long list of teams that have had epic winning streaks. The timeframe of these massive winning streaks ranges from the mid-2010s to the late 1940s when the NBA was called the BAA (Basketball Association of America). Here are the 10 longest winning streaks in NBA History.
10. 2014-15 Atlanta Hawks (19 games)
The 2014-15 Atlanta Hawks are one of four teams that have had a 19-game winning streak in NBA history. This team is also one of the more iconic teams of the 2010s and a probable shocker to a lot of people for having a winning streak this long.
This team started their winning streak on Dec. 27, 2014, in a 90-85 win over the Milwaukee Bucks and it ended on Feb. 2, 2015, in a 115-100 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans. During this winning streak, they won 12 games against teams that made the playoffs and six of those teams were 50-win teams.
This winning streak for the Hawks wasn't just them beating up on bad teams, they were winning games against teams that were competing to either, win the whole thing or make the playoffs.
The Hawks were very special this season because this team had four All-Stars even though no one had averaged more than 20 points per game. They did all their winning by running a 12-man rotation and playing team basketball which is why people named them "The Spurs of the East".
One thing that cannot be overlooked is that the Hawks could have broken the record for longest the winning streak. Atlanta went 14-2 in their last 16 games before the winning streak. If the Hawks had won those two games, they could have had a 35-game winning streak.
They would finish the season at 60-22 and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite all their success they would fall short and were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.