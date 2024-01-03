10 longest winning streaks in NBA history
The Pistons' historic losing streak has made fans revisit some of the worst losing streaks and best winning streaks ever. Here are the 10 longest winning streaks in NBA history.
1. 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers (33 games)
The Los Angeles Lakers have had the most star players in NBA history, tied for the most championships in NBA history, the most In-Season Tournament championships, and even have the longest winning streak in NBA history.
The 1971-72 Lakers 33-game winning streak began on Nov. 5, 1971, in a 110-106 win over the Baltimore Bullets and ended on Jan. 9, 1972, in a 120-104 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. During this stretch, they won 23 games by double-digits, so not only were they winning, but they were also blowing teams out.
It doesn't matter that much if they were beating good teams or not, winning 33 games in a row is impressive in every sport. The fact that the Lakers did this 52 years ago and no other team has even won 30 straight games, shows you just how impressive this accomplishment is.
The Lakers were able to do this with an aging Wilt Chamberlain, who averaged 12.5 points but also 20 rebounds in this stretch and Elgin Baylor retiring right before the streak happened.
This winning streak would help the Lakers finish with a 69-13 record, the best in NBA history at the time, which meant they won almost half of their games in that stretch. The Lakers would finish the job by beating the Knicks in the NBA finals.