10 longest winning streaks in NBA history
The Pistons' historic losing streak has made fans revisit some of the worst losing streaks and best winning streaks ever. Here are the 10 longest winning streaks in NBA history.
8. 2008-09 Boston Celtics (19 games)
The Boston Celtics are one of the most storied and winningest franchises in NBA history so it shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that they have one of the longest winning streaks in NBA history. That the streak came from a Celtics team that didn't win the championship, may come as a surprise.
Boston started their winning streak on Nov. 15, 2008, in a 102-97 win over the Milwaukee Bucks and it ended on Dec. 25, 2008, in a 92-83 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. In this winning streak, they beat seven teams that were at or above .500 and beat eight that had made the playoffs.
The Celtics are another team that got lucky with their winning streak, playing against bad teams. Even so, winning 19 games in a row is hard. This winning streak would set them up for the rest of the season due to injury problems.
The 2009-09 season was supposed to be a building block off the Celtics 2008 championship run. Having the 19-game winning streak put the Celtics at 27-2 in their first 29 games. But they finished 35-18 after the streak because of Kevin Garnett's injury problems.
Even with the injuries, the Celtics had three All-Stars in Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen. They would finish the season with a record of 62-20, second in the Eastern Conference, but the injury to Kevin Garnett would loom large as they lost in the playoffs to the Orlando Magic in the second round.