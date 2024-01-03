10 longest winning streaks in NBA history
The Pistons' historic losing streak has made fans revisit some of the worst losing streaks and best winning streaks ever. Here are the 10 longest winning streaks in NBA history.
7. 1999-00 Los Angeles Lakers (19 games)
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the most storied franchise and winningest franchise ever and it should not be a surprise that they too have one of the longest winning streaks ever. The 1999-00 Lakers were the start of something special.
Their 19-game winning streak started on Feb. 4, 2000, in a 113-67 win over the Utah Jazz and ended on March 16, 2000, in a 109-102 loss to the Washington Wizards. In this run, they faced off against eight playoff teams and the majority were blowouts.
Another team that benefited from having an easy part to their schedule, but their winning streak is slightly different from the previous ones. Earlier in the season, this team went on a 16-game winning streak and the game after their 19-game winning streak ended, they won 11 straight.
Having three different stretches in the same season of winning 10 or more straight games is highly impressive. This allowed the Lakers to run through the league, finishing with a league best 67-15 record. This would also allow Shaquille O’Neal to win his first and only MVP and the first season that would begin a new Lakers dynasty. They would cap off the season with a championship to begin their three-peat.