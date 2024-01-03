10 longest winning streaks in NBA history
The Pistons' historic losing streak has made fans revisit some of the worst losing streaks and best winning streaks ever. Here are the 10 longest winning streaks in NBA history.
6. 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks (20 games)
The Milwaukee Bucks hit the jackpot in 1969 when they had the right to select Lew Alcindor, now Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in the draft. He was one of the most sought-after prospects ever and became a generational talent who helped the Bucks tremendously in the 1970-71 season.
Their 20-game win streak started on Feb. 6, 1971, in a 111-85 win over the San Francisco Warriors, and ended on March 9, 1971, in a 110-103 loss to the Chicago Bulls. At this time, the NBA had only 17 teams and would play every team a lot more frequently. Despite that, the Bucks still won 14 games against teams that had a record above .500 during that stretch.
The impressiveness of this winning streak may vary to some because there were just 17 teams in the league. But since the Bucks played good teams multiple times, it's just a testament to how dominant they were this year.
They finished the season with a 66-16 record, which was 14 wins more than the next-best record. Then they would dominate the playoffs, beating the Warriors, Lakers, and Bullets, going 12-2 in the playoffs, and winning their first-ever NBA Championship.
The Bucks also had a 16-game winning streak to start off the season, so having multiple winning streaks above 15 games is also extremely impressive. This season would also mark the first of six MVP seasons from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and would mark one of the best one-season wonder teams in NBA history.