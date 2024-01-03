10 longest winning streaks in NBA history
The Pistons' historic losing streak has made fans revisit some of the worst losing streaks and best winning streaks ever. Here are the 10 longest winning streaks in NBA history.
4. 2007-08 Houston Rockets (22 games)
The 2007-08 Houston Rockets is probably the biggest surprise team that has come on this list so far. All the previous teams, besides the Captiols and Hawks, had at least one superstar on their team and this team doesn't really hold any historical significance.
Their 22-game winning streak started on Jan. 29, 2008, in a 111-107 win over the Golden State Warriors and their streak ended on March 18, 2008, in a 94-74 loss to the Boston Celtics. At the time this happened, it was the second-longest winning streak in NBA history. The Rockets would beat 10 teams that were above .500 and 12 teams that had made the playoffs.
Even though more than half the teams they beat were below .500, it is incredibly hard to win 22 straight games and it couldn't have come at a better time. Before this winning streak started, the Rockets were 24-20 and were just the 10th seed. By the end of the streak, they were 46-21 and were tied for the No. 1 seed.
This is one of the more unlikely teams to win more than 20 straight games in a season. The Rockets finished the season as the No. 5 seed with a 55-27 record. Not only is their record not the same as the others ahead of them on this list, but Yao Ming, the team's only All-Star, got hurt 12 games into that winning streak and missed the rest of the season.
Even though this team lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Utah Jazz, their ability to win 22 straight games after struggling to be above .500 and losing their best player for the rest of the season in the middle of that winning streak, is highly impressive.