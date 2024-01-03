10 longest winning streaks in NBA history
The Pistons' historic losing streak has made fans revisit some of the worst losing streaks and best winning streaks ever. Here are the 10 longest winning streaks in NBA history.
3. 2012-13 Miami Heat (27 games)
The 2012-13 season was incredible for the Miami Heat, with LeBron James having one of the most dominant seasons in the history of the NBA and the Heat becoming one of the greatest teams of all time. Their 27-game winning streak was a big part of that.
Miami began their winning streak on Feb. 3, 2013, in a 100-85 win over the Toronto Raptors and it ended on March 27, 2013, in a 101-97 loss to the Chicago Bulls. In this run, they beat 12 playoff teams and won 17 games by double digits.
It doesn't really matter how they win or who they beat, winning 27 straight games is impressive to do. When the Heat did this, it broke the 2008 Rockets' record and became the second-longest winning streak in NBA history, but was soon broken.
This winning streak came late into the season, and after their 27-game winning streak, the Heat went 10-2 in their last 12 games. There was a possibility that the Heat could have won 39 games in a row to end the season and could have broken the current record.
The 27-game winning streak would help enter the 2012-13 Miami Heat into the greatest team of all time conversation. They would finish the season 66-16, the best in the NBA, and would win the championship. The winning streak also helped solidify LeBron James’ MVP case and he would go on to win his fourth MVP in five seasons.