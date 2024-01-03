10 longest winning streaks in NBA history
The Pistons' historic losing streak has made fans revisit some of the worst losing streaks and best winning streaks ever. Here are the 10 longest winning streaks in NBA history.
2. 2014-15 and 2015-16 Golden State Warriors (28 games)
The Golden State Warriors are in a similar position as the Washington Capitols because they have a winning streak from the end of the regular season and the beginning of the next season. Their winning streak would prove to be one of the most important things in NBA history.
The Warriors would win their last four games of the 2015 regular season and would win their first 24 games of the 2016 regular season. Their 28-game winning streak began on April 9, 2015, in a 116-105 win over the Portland Trail Blazers and would end Dec. 12, 2015, in a 108-95 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. During the streak, 13 of their wins were against playoff teams and 14 were against teams above .500.
It is impressive that the Warriors were able to do this over two seasons, considering that they had won the championship. Usually, the team that wins the championship doesn't have a better regular season the next year. The fact that the Warriors went 67-15 in 2015, won the championship, and started off the next season winning their first 24 games is extraordinary.
The most valuable thing that came was the 24 straight wins to start the 2015-16 season. This would be the start of what would become the greatest regular season team ever. The Warriors would go on to finish the season with a 73-9 record, the best in NBA history, and didn't lose back-to-back games the whole season.
The 2016 season and that start was the beginning of Stephen Curry becoming the first-ever unanimous MVP in the history of the NBA. Their winning streak was the start of the Warriors dominating for a half-decade, bringing a new playstyle and fanbase to the NBA.
Even though this winning streak is one of the most important in NBA history, there is still one team that would have more consecutive wins.