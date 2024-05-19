Insider reveals chances of LeBron James leaving Lakers for whichever team drafts Bronny
For years, LeBron James has expressed his desire to play alongside his oldest son, Bronny, in the NBA before retiring. Well now, the eldest James child is entering the NBA Draft and has a chance to be selected by a team. With LeBron having a player option for next season with the Lakers, fans may be wondering if he will leave to join whichever team drafts bronny.
Shams Charania of The Athletic told the Up & Adams show that LeBron will be saying "no" to any agreements that involve drafting his son Bronny to entice the All-time great to join their franchise.
"If a team does reach out in the coming weeks, and say hey if we draft Bronny James, would you come as well, LeBron? And the answer to that is going to be no," said Charania.
This comes as rumors persisted that any franchise that drafts Bronny in this offseason draft could sign LeBron in free agency. In the past, the star said, "I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny."
It's likely that this will be the last major free agency decision for the star. As it stands, the Lakers have the No.17 and No.55 pick in this year's draft.
The squad could possibly trade the No.17 pick in addition to other future first rounders to get a star that they can pair with LeBron and Anthony Davis. The star would likely be young enough for L.A. to envision a future with Davis and said star as the cornerstones of a title-contending team after James retires.
What does this mean for Bronny James and LeBron James future?
Clearly, the NBA insider seems to suggest that teams in the middle or late first round that possibly draft Bronny James will not be able to sign LeBron James in free agency because of the family ties.
Honestly, this is probably the best thing for Bronny as he starts his NBA career. From a pure basketball development perspective, it would be extremely hard for Bronny to make his career in the league if LeBron was on the same squad purely because the team drafted his son.
While the Lakers can hope that the younger James falls to the last couple picks of the second round, it's easy to see a world where the former USC Trojan is drafted extremely early in the second round of the draft. After all, Bronny did impress at the NBA Scouting Combine. Unless the Lakers trade up, this could mean that LeBron and Bronny could end up playing on different teams.
The rumor mill may die down a little around the league as teams decide not to take Bronny in the first round just based on the fact that the older James may come to their squad.