NBA insider names Lakers most coveted trade target and it isn’t Trae Young
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to pursue a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis this offseason. It's a golden opportunity in the twilight of James' career, with three first-round picks and a nice collection of semi-young talent at the Lakers' disposal.
Rob Pelinka has won and lost trades in the past — his track record is one of the most chaotic and unpredictable in the NBA — but it's hard to mess up a trade for a proper All-Star during the waning years of LeBron's career. Los Angeles opted not to improve its roster at the trade deadline and rode that bad karma all the way to a first-round exit. The Lakers cannot afford to dilly dally with LeBron approaching retirement. It is quite literally now or never.
The new collective bargaining agreement adds a layer of complexity to forming three-headed superteams, as heavy-spending organizations are limited in their ability to add on the margins and make trades. That said, Los Angeles really can't get bogged down in the future. It's important to maintain flexibility and enough young talent to bridge the gap once LeBron retires, but priority No. 1 is winning with James still on the roster. The King will be 40 years old next season. He's reaching the end of the line.
As such, Los Angeles is sure to be aggressive this offseason with several All-Stars expected to become available. A popular target in the realm of theory (and reporting) is Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. Fresh off receiving the No. 1 pick, the Hawks appear destined for a rebuild. Los Angeles would obviously benefit from Young's playmaking and shooting.
And yet, he is not the Lakers' favorite target this summer. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, L.A. would prioritize Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell over Trae Young in the event that both are available.
Lakers prefer Donovan Mitchell over Trae Young as trade target
There are several factors at play here. I think it's fair to say, straight up, Mitchell is the better player. He has performed at an extremely high level on the postseason stage, even if his teammates weren't up to the task in Cleveland. He would give the Lakers another source of shot-making on the perimeter, as well as a bullish slasher who puts constant pressure on the rim and creates advantages with both strength and speed. LA needs another playmaker to shoulder the burden with LeBron.
One could argue, ultimately, that Young is the cleaner fit. He's a more potent shooter, at least in terms of shot variety and the quickness of his release. Young is also the more dynamic passer, comfortable manipulating defenses out of pick-and-rolls and using every tool in his toolkit — from his eyes, to his speed, to his dexterity — to create space, evade defenders, and locate scoring opportunities.
Another factor is price. Young is due $43 million next season and he's under guaranteed contract through at least 2025-26. Mitchell is due $35.4 million, but he's eligible to become a free agent. The Lakers would probably work to establish the framework for a max extension before the trade, but it's a factor. Mitchell is either a more expensive, longer-term investment, or he's a potential rental. Young probably costs less in terms of trade assets, too. The Cavs will get more in return for Mitchell.
Frankly, the pendulum has swung too far negative on Trae Young in the court of public opinion. He's still a damn good basketball player and Los Angeles is a great spot for him on paper. Mitchell's downhill, attacking style is a slightly more awkward fit, but the Lakers would be (wisely) betting on talent in either case. It's not like Mitchell can't bomb 3s and attack off the catch.
The success of Los Angeles' offseason will ultimately come down to who becomes available and how the markets evolve. The Lakers have three first-round picks, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura when it comes to valuable trade bait. A lot of other teams — including some much better teams — can outbid the Lakers without breaking a sweat. Mitchell and Young aren't absolute guarantees to hit the trade mill, either. Will the Lakers pivot to Darius Garland or Brandon Ingram if need be, or does LA draw the line at a certain caliber of superstar?
It'll be interesting to watch this offseason unfold. That much is certain. The rest, not so much.