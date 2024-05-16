NBA insider says signing Donovan Mitchell will result in exit of former Cavaliers’ first-rounder
The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to fight off the advances of other teams trying to trade for Donovan Mitchell and get him to sign a long-term extension in Cleveland. But keeping Mitchell might mean a roster loss somewhere else. According to Shams Charania, Joe Vardon, and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Darius Garland could request a trade if Mitchell re-signs.
This news comes after the Cavs lost to the Boston Celtics in five games. While it's fun to watch these two on the offensive side of the floor, Mitchell and Garland don't seem to fit together, especially with both of them struggling on the defensive end of the floor.
If Mitchell re-signs and the Cavs come up short again next season, Garland could be the one to take the blame. This possible trade demand could also just be about looking for a new home with a backcourt partner that fits better.
Which teams could end up trading for Darius Garland this offseason if he becomes available?
While other teams could end up trading for Garland this offseason, a trade to the San Antonio Spurs would make a lot of sense for both squads. The Cavs would be able to get back some draft capital after trading a ton of draft picks for Mitchell a couple of offseasons ago. In return, San Antonio could get a ball-handler who can get Victor Wembanyama the ball.
One could assume that Garland would probably cost a lot less than Trae Young's services since the Hawks would likely require an All-NBA trade package for Young. There is also a lot less drama surrounding Garland in comparison to Young. While the Spurs could make a move for the offensive star, other teams could leap-frog San Antonio for him.
Another team that could end up trading for Garland is the Orlando Magic who are looking for a boost and an offensive star. The squad has plenty of future draft picks to offer and will likely try to add to Pablo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs's core.
As expected, Donovan Mitchell's decision on staying (or not) with the Cavaliers could be at the center of all sorts of offseason movement.