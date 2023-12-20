NBA invites Mac McClung back to defend his Slam Dunk crown at All-Star Weekend
The 2023 Slam Dunk Contest champion, Mac McClung, could be back to defend his crown after being invited to the 2024 tournament.
According to Shams Charania, the NBA has extended an invitation to Mac McClung to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest after winning last season's contest as the first and only G Leaguer to win the trophy. McClung is currently with Orlando's farm team in Osceola.
The G-Leaguer has played a couple of games with various teams, such as the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. The player has yet to see an actual team give him a long-term stay. During last season's dunk contest, the player was able to keep the contest entertaining with his high-flying dunks. McClung had perfect scores on three of four dunk attempts, two of which were in the finals against Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans.
McClung is currently averaging 25.4 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game in 13 games played for the Osceola Magic.
Do any other players stand a chance to beat McClung?
To be quite frank, there are a lot of dunkers in the NBA who do not participate in the contest for various reasons. With that in mind, it is unclear who exactly will decide to participate in the tournament. One player who has done the tournament multiple times is Obi Toppin of the Indiana Pacers. While no official word has come from the veteran, he would be doing the dunk contest in the city that he currently plays for.
Most likely, McClung will have a very good shot to win the Slam Dunk Contest, but that will depend on the field and if he accepts the invitation. Other players might make it interesting, but the G Leaguer has a chance to win it again and become the first back-to-back Slam Dunk Contest winner since Zach LaVine (2015-16) if he chooses to participate.
The 2024 Slam Dunk Contest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.