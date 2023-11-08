NBA Last 2 Minute Report says the Lakers were wrong about LeBron no-calls
After their loss to the Heat, the Lakers complained about the officiating, but according to the NBA's Last Two Minute report, no calls were missed.
By Kdelaney
The Los Angeles Lakers just lost a tough one to the Miami Heat 107-108 and are now 0-4 on the road this season. However, the Lakers seemed to believe officials were to blame for this one. In response to this loss, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers contacted the league office and shared clips of what they thought were missed calls.
Per McMenamin:
The South Florida Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman reported yesterday that no calls were missed.
This got LeBron's attention. In fact, James took to Twitter himself to argue it wasn't only about the final two minutes, rather the whole game. For context, it's worthwhile to mention that Darvin Ham got a technical late in the third quarter. The Lakers were also given a technical for delay-of-game. Remember, this was a one-point game, so the Lakers paid the price for these free throws.
After the game, Darvin Ham said sometimes all he wants is an explanation. "To not get that for the rest of the game once I got my technical ... Miami plays a physical brand of basketball. We're not complaining about how physical they are. We just want balance and consistency. That's it.” Ham explained.
The Lakers will ultimately decide their own fate. With plenty of time left to turn it around, it'll be interesting to see how they respond against the Houston Rockets tonight, especially with Dillon Brooks repeating his mistakes of the past and antagonizing LeBron James with pre-game comments.
Could they get their first road win of the season? Tune in and find out if they can do it with Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent out of the lineup and Anthony Davis, Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura all banged up.