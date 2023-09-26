NBA League Pass price 2023-24: How much does it cost to stream NBA games?
NBA League Pass is the best way for fans to get access to NBA games without paying for cable. How much will the service cost this season?
With the NBA season right around the corner, fans might be looking into buying an NBA League Pass subscription. Whether it be for a team pass or for the rights to watch the entire league, it will cost around the same as HBOMax/Disney+ or any other streaming service. For a person who only wants to watch one team's games, it will cost $13.99 per month or $89.99 for the entire season.
If you want to access to watch every NBA game, it will cost $14.99 per month or $99.99 for the base season plan. The base plan allows you to watch every single NBA game on one device at a time and does not get rid of commercials.
If you want a commercial-free broadcast with access to in-stadium content with NBA League Pass, it will cost $22.99 per month or $149.99 for the season. A huge advantage of the higher-tier plan is the fact that you are able to watch on up to three devices at a time. This means that fans can split this deal with one or two other people without having to switch on who watches what game.
What is the business plan behind NBA League Pass?
As the cable business continues to fade, the NBA is adjusting to keep its biggest revenue source intact. One of the biggest TV partners, Warner Brothers is offering their NBA product via a streaming service. Disney already has most of their NBA product offered through ESPN+. Even if the league goes to NBC or another company, the league will most likely have a company that broadcasts its games on a streaming service.