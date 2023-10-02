NBA Media Day roundup: Best stories, quotes, photos and memes
NBA Media Day is in full swing and we're rounding up the best quotes, stories, photos and memes from the official opening of the NBA preseason.
By Ian Levy
The preseason is finally here with the annual NBA Media Day hoopla marking the official opening of training camps. With several huge trades completed over the past week, and several more still looming (James Harden and Malcolm Brogdon) NBA rumors will continue to swirl.
But in the meantime, actual NBA players and execs are in front of actual NBA media and we're collecting everything you need to know from today.
James Harden doesn't show
We've seen a pair of massive trades in the past two weeks with Damian Lillard moving to the Bucks and Jrue Holiday heading to the Celtics. But James Harden, who requested a trade from the 76ers, hasn't been moved yet and he is apparently not showing up until he is.
Daryl Morey it's not clear how much pressure this will actually put on the 76ers as neither Morey or Embiid seemed particularly moved by his no-show at their media appearances.
Jimmy Butler tries the same joke twice
Jimmy Butler made waves last year, showing up to Media Day with some dramatic, partially bleached dreadlocks, ensuring that they would be included in his official portrait for his entire season. He followed that up with an entirely new look.
Whatever Butler's stylist is making, it's clearly not enough.
Deandre Ayton is trying out a new nickname in Portland
New season, new you. Deandre Ayton has a new home with the Portland Trail Blazers and he's already working on reinventing himself.
Maybe we're talking about hypothetical dominance? Or psychological dominance? Or maybe in locker room ping-pong tournaments? I'm not sure I've seen it on an actual basketball court.
Kawhi Leonard says he's healthy, like REALLY healthy
Kawhi Leonard isn't usually the most interesting quote but he dropped some eyebrow-raisers. He said he's healthy and aggressively swatted down questions about how the NBA's new load management would affect him. But the big news is that he committed to playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
For a guy who usually keeps things pretty vague, this is a pretty profound statement.
Get your first look at Damian Lillard in a Bucks jersey
Looks pretty good, right?