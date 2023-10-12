NBA Mexico City game: Teams, date, how to watch
The NBA will be heading back to Mexico City for a regular season game when the Magic face off against the Hawks on Nov. 9. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
For the t32 time since 1992, the NBA will be playing in Mexico City. The Magic and Hawks will be facing in the Mexico City arena. Unlike games in Canada and Abu Dhabi, this game will count as a regular season game. The game will start at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2023. For fans inside the U.S., turning on NBA TV is the easiest way to watch the game.
Basketball in Mexico has grown a lot since the 90s. It has gotten so big that the NBA put a G League team in the capital. While this is extremely hypothetical, Mexico could be a favorite as the next international country to get an expansion team.
Part of the reason for having these games overseas is to help grow the game internationally. The next big goal of the NBA is to become an emerging force in Latin America. Having games in the country helps do that tremendously. In order to make sure that fans are interested in the teams that are playing, the NBA picks teams from the southern part of the U.S. so they have closer proximity to the rest of Latin America.
What are other things is the NBA doing to make sure the game is popular?
The NBA is doing a lot to make sure to get the most out of these two teams playing. For fans in Mexico, the NBA has plenty of experiences even if you can't go to the game. The NBA will be holding NBA Cares community outreach and youth basketball development training in the surrounding areas. The league also says that other interactive activities like the NBA district event will be going on in Abu Dhabi.
Doing these events help grow the game overseas and help fans interact with the game in a way that doesn't cost a trip to the stadium. This also helps if the game is a blowout due to the fact that the league can only control the product off the court and promote the game on the court.