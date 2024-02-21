Mocking the Mock: 5 worst and most interesting fits from ESPN’s latest NBA Mock Draft
The latest ESPN NBA Mock Draft is live. Here are the best and worst fits from the experts.
The latest NBA Mock Draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo is live. Those dudes are the experts — the standard of excellence in draft coverage. Few folks have more insight, more depth of knowledge about each prospect.
So, this exercise is predicated more on the inherent fun of draft speculation more than anything else, for lack of a better term. The NBA Draft is a serious, foundational event for every franchise. Teams that nail the draft on a yearly basis get to maintain a steady stream of young talent on affordable, team-friendly contracts. With the new CBA set to impose greater restrictions on expensive rosters, being able to find value — especially later in the draft — has never been more important. Teams that draft well can avoid stalling out once their roster gets pricey.
Let's dive deep into ESPN's mock, from No. 1 to No. 58 (Philadelphia and Phoenix were both penalized in the form of second-round pick forfeiture), to find out the five most interesting fits — some good, some bad.
With the draft, so much is uncertain. Especially this year, as there simply isn't the same level of top-end talent we are accustomed to. So, while the "worst" fits appear questionable at first glance, take "worst" with a grain of salt.
Anything can and will work when it comes to the NBA Draft. It's a matter of team context and development, but also belief and manifestation. If a team puts a prospect on a pedestal and invests the energy to maximize their growth, good things tend to happen.
Anything can happen. That said, let's dive in.
Best fit: Rob Dillingham to the Spurs at No. 3
The San Antonio Spurs need a point guard. You have heard it all season, from every corner of the Spurs fandom. Victor Wembanyama has quickly climbed the staircase to greatness despite the relative shabbiness of his roster, but the Spurs have a chance to take off — fast — if the roster around Wemby improves in a meaningful way.
All eyes are on the offseason and potential trade acquisitions for the Spurs. Mainly Trae Young, who might nullify the need to draft someone like Kentucky's Rob DIllingham. But, without the privilege of seeing the future, let's assume Young to San Antonio is not a foregone conclusion. Dillingham is one of the strongest star bets in the 2024 draft, and he happens to be an especially great fit for the Spurs.
There are red flags — primarily his slender 6-foot-3 frame — but Dillingham is a crafty ball-handler and electric shot-maker. He has more pull-up shooting dynamism than any other prospect on the board. Combine that with his ability to work off the ball and float into movement jumpers, and he gives the San Antonio offense a ton of options. For as much as he will help Wembanyama, Dillingham can also play off of Wemby. That is a must.
Dillingham entered the season with a complex reputation. His lack of defensive effort was bemoaned in Overtime Elite last season, and many considered him more of a scorer than a point guard. Now, questions about shot selection are out the window, as Dillingham has been quite efficient despite the difficult nature of his attempts. He has also been miles ahead of expectations as a facilitator, showcasing tremendous creativity working off a live dribble.
As far as pairing prospect and team, it doesn't get much better than this.