NBA MVP Power Rankings Week 2: Luka magic takes the stage
The NBA season is off to a wild start. So is the MVP race.
The NBA standings always look a bit strange after one week. Right now, there are seven teams above .500 in the West. Three such teams exist in the East. It's impossible to derive anything meaningful from a week-long sample size, but it's always important to note which teams come tearing out of the gates, and which teams need time to figure out a rhythm.
As for the MVP race, we haven't even completed the first mile of a marathon. We have months of statistical fluctuations and narrative development to come. This award always comes down to a combination of eye-popping stats, team success, and media perception. The degree to which each factor into the equation generally depends on the year and the player. Sometimes, all it takes is elite production to dominate the narrative. Other times — such as last season, in the third year of the same two-horse sprint — the timing of a player's dominance comes into play.
It's only the second week of the season, so take the following power rankings with a grain of salt. This is the leaderboard in Lap 1 of a NASCAR race. That said, it generally doesn't take too long for the expected heavy hitters to emerge.
NBA MVP Power Rankings Week 2
Honorable mentions: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton, LeBron James, De'Aaron Fox
The Philadelphia 76ers have played fewer games than the rest of the league, so Joel Embiid finds himself at a slight disadvantage in the overall numbers game. But, despite a rocky opening night in the Sixers' only loss against Milwaukee, Embiid has started the season stronger than usual. It normally takes the 7-footer a few weeks to ramp up. Given that he didn't play a single preseason minute, it's extremely positive for Embiid to start the campaign so quickly.
In three games, Embiid is averaging 31.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 3.0 blocks. and 1.0 steal on .457/.429/.654 splits. A few of those numbers probably won't hold, but by that same token, Embiid is the league's most prolific free throw shooter and his free throw percentage is 20 ticks short of normal. He is absolutely dominating as a scorer, but perhaps more notable are Embiid's passing numbers.
There, a ton of credit goes to new head coach Nick Nurse. The Sixers' new-look offense, without James Harden, features a ton of cutting and ball movement that wasn't previously there under Doc Rivers. Embiid is making quick reads against double teams and rewarding timely cuts to the basket. Replacing P.J. Tucker with a competent play-finisher will only help Embiid's situation in the offense.
On the defensive end, Embiid is your current (very early) blocks leader. Nurse talked all summer about Embiid taking more "swings" on defense after years of careful conservation under Rivers. There is something to the idea of Embiid not taking unnecessary physical risks, but by that same token, Embiid is a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate when he's locked in. So far, he's locked in.
It's a long, 82-game season, but Embiid looks very much ready for another prominent placement in the awards cycle. A lot of folks counted out the Sixers, probably not realizing how significantly Embiid alone raises their standing in the regular season.