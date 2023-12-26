NBA News and Highlights: Everything To Know About Knicks, Celtics, and Mavs Christmas Day wins
NBA Christmas Day was full of highlights and history behind a 50-point takeover by the Mavs’ Luka Doncic.
By Kwinston
NBA Christmas Day is almost more important than Christmas itself for basketball fans around the world. There were five games this year on the Christmas Day game slate, and all watching were in for a treat courtesy of the star-studded performances put on by some of the world’s most talented athletes.
For many teams, especially the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Dallas Mavericks, NBA Christmas Day was a success. NBA Christmas Day was full of highlights, stats, and history, and here’s a review of it all starting with the Knicks victory in a matinee.
New York v.s. Milwaukee, Knicks and Jalen Brunson Outshine Giannis and Bucks
Coming off a loss to the Bucks last week -- which was a blowout and in front of the MSG crowd -- the Knicks showed again on Christmas that they're a true top team in the East. New York won big, having what many consider a blowout of their own by leading in double-digits most of the game, despite a late comeback effort from Milwaukee.
The other takeaway is that Jalen Brunson is serious, he’s leading the Knicks straight to glory if he can help it. He led New York with 38 points on Christmas Day and outshined point guard Damian Lillard in their matchup, as well as everyone else on the floor for that matter.
Lastly, the victory shows where the Knicks are headed as a contender in the East. Amidst trade rumors and injury woes to key piece Mitchell Robinson, Knicks talk hasn’t been positive lately, but their victory on such an important day against such an important team gave some hope and dispelled all uncertainty.
Celtics vs Lakers, Celtics prove it all against Lakers
Even though Anthony Davis scored 40 points for the Lakers. The Celtics still got the win.
The game started on a 12-0 run for the Celtics, then the Lakers played catch up behind Davis’s efforts to even it at the half.
The Celtics are good, and they’re scary. Looking at the season they’ve been having, it was a well-deserved win. The Celtics are the No. 1 seed in the East and all the NBA. LeBron and company are 15-14 and haven’t figured out a set lineup along with dealing with the pressures of managing LeBron James, which includes aging and keeping him at his best, not an easy thing to do. LeBron said it himself after this game in which he only contributed 16 points and failed to secure a win on Christmas.
Mavericks v.s. Suns, Luka Magic’s 50-ball dominate Suns
The biggest highlight of the day's action were the Dallas Mavericks, or Luka Doncic himself, who poured in 50 points and made history. Doncic’s 50-point ball game places him tied for third for most points scored in a Christmas Day game. He also reached 10,000 career points, making him the youngest player since Michael Jordan to do so.
The Mavs got the win, and they made even KD, Booker, and the Suns look like the average opponent. It hasn’t been sunny in Phoenix lately. The injuries and everyone’s frustrations with them don’t help. The Suns haven’t played a full game with their new starting five yet. The Mavs solidified a victory as a team and behind a historic night for a special player like Doncic over any predictions and expectations about what the Suns would throw at them. Even 32 and 23 respectively behind the Suns’ Grayson Allen and Chimezie Metu couldn’t quell Luka Magic. What’s not special about Doncic and the Mavs?
Warriors vs. Nuggets
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets took down the Warriors in a game that went back and forth most of the way. Jokic and the Nuggets proved why they are the defending champions on Monday, and perhaps, proved a bigger point. They are better than the Warriors, at least right now.
The Warriors added a new face to their starting five, Brandin Podziemski, who represents more than just a lineup change. With the Warriors' woes of their own and uncertainty about their dynasty falling, the newcomer fits right in as a fountain of youth and of course, a star in the making.
The Nuggets breezed past the Warriors for an important win that proved more than what meets the eye. The Nuggets are the new best in the West, and that’s the story we may all be sticking with.
76ers vs. Heat
The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat was the surprise game of the night that came with its share of highlights. This game happened without Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid, with Miami winning.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been someone to watch, and he proved that Christmas Day with a 31-point performance. It was indeed a Merry Christmas for the Heat. The win makes it 9-0 on Christmas Day for head coach Erik Spoelstra and the Heat, the most victories on the big occasion by any team in NBA History.