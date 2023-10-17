NBA Paris game teams, date, how to watch
The NBA will be heading back to Paris for a regular season game between the Cavs and Nets. Here is everything you need to know to watch.
As part of the NBA global games program, the NBA will be heading to Paris for a regular season game. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing off against the Brooklyn Nets on January 11, 2024. Fans from local markets can watch this game on their regular carrier. People who do not live in the local markets and are in the U.S. can watch the game on League Pass.
If you are in France and want to watch the game, you can watch the game on beIN SPORTS which is the streamer in Paris. You can also watch the game on an NBA League Pass on a subscription. The league is also heading to Mexico early on in the regular season. The NBA is doing a lot of things in Paris to make sure people have a good time even if they do not go to the game.
What are other things is the NBA doing to make sure the game is popular?
The NBA is doing a lot to make sure fans are able to make memories with the league coming into town. The National Basketball Association will be hosting fan activities around the city of Paris during the week of Jan. 11. In addition, the league will host NBA cares events and youth basketball development programming.
The major partners of the NBA will also be putting up their own events. Foot Locker, Nike, Tissot, and other companies will putting up events for fans to enjoy. Since the 1992 olympics, people in France have found the game of basketball very entertaining.
Due to the fact that basketball has already been in the mainstream culture for the last 20 years in Paris, league partners are more likely to commit to events there. In France, the NBA does not have to develop an interest in the game as much as in other countries. With that in mind, the NBA has put a regular season game in Paris.