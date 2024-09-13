NBA Paris Series: Participants, dates, history and everything else to know
By Ian Levy
NBA games played in international locations are old hat at this point but the league continues to find new ways to get creative, spreading out these showcase games in new locations and across multiple countries. In addition to a preseason series in Abu Dhabi, the NBA will also be holding a pair of regular-season games in Paris, France this year.
It's no surprise that one of the teams who will be traveling to Paris is the San Antonio Spurs, led by French phenom Victor Wembanyama. The reigning Rookie of the Year, Wembanyama was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, grew up in a Paris suburb and played his final season before the draft for the Paris-based Metropolitans 92. Joining Wembanyama and the Spurs will be the Indiana Pacers who are looking to build on a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals behind star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
2024 NBA Paris games
DATE
TEAMS
TIME (ET)
CHANNEL
Jan. 23, 2025
Spurs vs. Pacers
2:00 p.m.
NBATV
Jan. 25, 2025
Pacers vs. Spurs
12:00 p.m.
ESPN
These games are far from the first time the NBA will play in France. These will be the fourth and fifth NBA regular-season games played in Paris, not to mention four preseason games that have been played there over the years.
Previous NBA regular-season games played in Paris
DATE
TEAMS
SCORE
Jan. 24, 2020
Bucks over Hornets
116-103
Jan. 19, 2023
Bulls over Pistons
126-108
Jan. 11, 2024
Cavs over Nets
111-102
History of international NBA regular-season games
The first official NBA game played overseas was a preseason game NBA preseason games in 1984 in Milan, between the Suns and Nets in Milan. Including a pair of games in Abu Dhabi this year between the Nuggets and Celtics, the NBA will have hosted 87 preseason games outside the continental US since that first game in Milan. (The league includes games played in Puerto Rico under its Global Games branding).
In 1990, the NBA hosted its first international regular-season game (not counting Canada) when the Suns and Jazz traveled to Tokyo for two games. In the 34 years since, the league has played 40 international regular-season games in four different countries. The first NBA regular-season game in France was on Jan. 24, 2020, with the Bucks defeating the Hornets, 116-103
Which countries or locations have hosted the most NBA regular-season games?
COUNTRY
NBA GAMES
Mexico
14
Japan
12
United Kingdom
9
France
5
In addition to the two games scheduled in Paris, the NBA has a regular-season game scheduled in Mexico City this season between the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat on Nov. 2.
Which NBA teams have played the most international regular-season games?
TEAM
GAMES
RECORD
Nets
8
4-4
Magic
6
4-2
Spurs
5
1-2*
Thunder
5
4-1
Clippers
4
0-4
Rockets
4
2-2
Suns
4
2-2
Heat
3
2-0
Jazz
3
1-2
Kings
3
1-2
Knicks
3
1-2
Mavericks
3
2-1
Pacers
3
0-1*
Pistons
3
0-3
Raptors
3
1-2
Timberwolves
3
1-2
Bucks
2
2-0
Bulls
2
1-1
Celtics
2
2-0
Hawks
2
1-1
Trail Blazers
2
2-0
Wizards
2
1-0*
76ers
1
0-1
Cavaliers
1
1-0
Hornets
1
0-1
Nuggets
1
1-0
The Heat, Wizards, Spurs and Pacers all have international games scheduled for this season that have yet to be played.
As of the beginning of the 2024-25 season, just four teams have yet to play an international game during the NBA regular season — the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.