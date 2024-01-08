3 NBA players most likely to be traded in 2024
With the Knicks and Raptors kicking off the NBA trade season, these are the three players most likely to be traded first in 2024.
1. Alex Caruso
Alex Caruso is maybe the best perimeter defender in basketball and is having the best offensive season of his career. He’s a plug-and-play defensive upgrade for every team, except for maybe the Celtics. Caruso is enjoying the best 3-point shooting at the highest volume of his career and can now be viewed as a true 3-and-D player. With another season remaining on his deal at $9.89 million, Caruso isn’t a rental. The only concern with Caruso is he’s not a high-minute player, averaging under 30 minutes per game due to his high-intensity style of play.
The Bulls have refused to blow up their roster for a while, but when news broke that the organization and Zach LaVine were interested in exploring a trade, it became clear the Bulls were finally broaching the idea of starting a much-needed rebuild. While LaVine is a bigger name and a better player than Caruso, he is unlikely to have as many suitors. Due to Caruso’s contract and ability to slide into any roster seamlessly, there will be far more suitors for his services.
Gauging Caruso’s trade value is difficult. He’s not a star player, but he is a star in his role. Playing next to real stars, he’s one of the most valuable players in the league, which makes him a perfect fit for any playoff team and contender. With another year on his deal at a manageable $10 million, he will net the Bulls at least one first-round pick. However, it’s unlikely he’ll earn them more than one first-round pick, as there is little precedent for a non-star player fetching multiple firsts.
The Bucks absolutely need Caruso, but have no means to acquire him. However, the Sixers would be a fantastic landing spot for him and it would solidify them as the second-best team in the East and probably the entire league. The Pacers could also benefit from pairing Caruso in the backcourt with Tyrese Haliburton. The Nuggets would be an exceptional fit for Caruso, but they have few assets and would have to cobble together multiple players to match salary. The Sacramento Kings are rumored to be aggressively pursuing upgrades and Caruso would help solidify their defense. Every team could use Caruso in their starting lineup or as a high-usage bench piece, and as such, should the Bulls begin to shop him, they’ll probably field flyers from over two-thirds of the league.