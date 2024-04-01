How the NBA Playoff Bracket would look if the season ended today
The time is coming for the NBA Playoffs. As one of the most exciting times of the year approaches, here is yet another look at the playoff bracket.
By Curt Bishop
Another week of NBA action is here, which means we're inching even closer to the start of the NBA Playoffs. April marks the final month of the regular season, which will end on Sunday, April 14. The playoffs will start on Saturday, April 20.
And so, it's time for another standings check and a look at the current playoff picture, a picture which is becoming clearer by the day. Several teams have already punched their ticket to the big dance, while others have already been eliminated. We'll start by naming the teams that are eliminated.
In the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Detroit Pistons are already out, and the Brooklyn Nets will likely join them soon. In the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, and San Antonio Spurs are eliminated.
Now, let's get into the playoff picture and what it would look like if the season ended today.
NBA Playoff picture if the season ended today
We'll begin with the East, where eight teams have already secured at least a spot in the Play-In Tournament.
Eastern Conference NBA Playoff picture if season ended today
The Boston Celtics have already secured the top seed in the East with a record of 58-16. They may soon secure the best record in the entire NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, and Indiana Pacers sit in the 2-6 spots, respectively, and they would have a playoff berth already secured if the season ended today.
That leaves the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, and Atlanta Hawks to battle for the final four spots. It should be noted that the Play-In spots and lower playoff seeds are still up for grabs. Miami would be the seventh seed, with Philadelphia as the eighth seed if the playoffs began today. But Miami is only two games back of the Magic for the No. 5 spot in the conference, while the Sixers are only two back of Indiana for seed No. 6. There could still be some fluctuation as the season nears its end.
Milwaukee will draw the winner of the 7-8 Play-In matchup, which would either be Miami or Philadelphia if the season ended today. The remaining Play-In teams would all still be in the running for seed No. 8, who would match up against Boston.
The Cavs would open up against the Pacers in the 3-6 matchup. The Knicks would then open up against the Magic.
Western Conference NBA Playoff picture if season ended today
Some things have changed in the Western Conference. The Oklahoma City Thunder now have the top spot with a record of 52-22. The Denver Nuggets are breathing down their necks, however, and could still capture the top seed. They own a record of 52-23 and sit a half-game back of the Thunder.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the third spot and sit just one game behind Oklahoma City. The Los Angeles Clippers would be seed No. 4. The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans are tied with records of 45-29, but Dallas would be granted Seed No. 5 if the playoffs began today.
The Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns currently hold seeds seven and eight, respectively. They would battle for a matchup with the defending champion Nuggets, but they still have a chance to avoid the Play-In rounds. In the bottom two seeds are the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. The loser between Phoenix and Sacramento, as well as the Lakers and Warriors, would battle for the eighth seed and a matchup with the Thunder. However, the Warriors are at risk of falling out of contention, as the Houston Rockets are only two games back of the final spot.
Minnesota would then host New Orleans in the first round and the 4-5 matchup would be between the Clippers and the Mavs.
There still is time for some things to change, but things are looking clearer each day. We'll see what happens.