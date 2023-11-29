NBA Power Rankings: The NBA’s 10 best young cores
The vast majority of contenders are comprised of veterans, but the next wave of title chasers is already shaping up. These are the 10 best young cores in the NBA.
1. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder are the only team to receive ten out of ten possible points. They have their young star in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but Chet Holmgren has made about as strong a case for the consideration as a rookie can. Gilgeous-Alexander will receive a heaping helping of MVP votes this season, and he’ll deserve every last one.
The Thunder have the most players in the 25-under-25 rankings at three, and it doesn’t even include Gilgeous-Alexander because he aged out. Holmgren is ranked 23rd, Jalen Williams is ranked 24th, and Josh Giddey comes in at 19. While their rankings are sure to be different after the start of the season, they’re all excellent young players.
After Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder aren’t lacking for talent. Williams is a future star, and Giddey and Cason Wallace might be as well. There have been calls for the Thunder to swing a move for a star, but they might already have three on the roster.
The Thunder also have an embarrassment of depth with 14 players age 25 and younger. With how many draft picks they have coming up, the Thunder could be on this list in perpetuity if they desire. No organization is better prepared for the future than the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it all starts with their current collection of young talent.