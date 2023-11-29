NBA Power Rankings: The NBA’s 10 best young cores
The vast majority of contenders are comprised of veterans, but the next wave of title chasers is already shaping up. These are the 10 best young cores in the NBA.
Before the Denver Nuggets ran rampant through the 2023 playoffs, they were just another young team looking to take the next step. Nikola Jokic was the clear centerpiece, and Jamal Murray was his sidekick, but they needed the support of veterans to get over the hump to claim the franchise’s first NBA title.
The cycle from young up-and-coming team to playoff team to contender is a tale as old as basketball. While not every dynamic young team eventually snags a championship, an exceptional young core almost guarantees a sustained run of success. These are the ten best young cores in the NBA poised to take over the league in the coming years.
10 best young cores in NBA criteria and ranking
The criteria for a team to qualify was any team with an average age in the bottom 11, according to basketball reference. From there, teams were judged by their players in their age 25 and younger seasons and ranked based on a category system.
The ranking system is divided into four weighted categories; young star (4), multiple future stars (3), high potential (2), and depth (1). A team will receive all of the category’s allotted points if they reach the requirement, half of a category’s available points if they earn a TBD, and zero points if they are deemed to lack in that category.
The young star category is worth four points and carries the most weight because it is the most essential component to a contender. Every contender needs a great player, so already having a young player who merits that distinction puts a franchise on the fast track.
The next category, multiple future stars, can earn a team three points. To build a sustained winner, it is a necessity to have multiple All-Star caliber or better players. A player doesn’t have to be an All-Star yet to help his team qualify, but there has to be a clear trajectory based on prospect pedigree and production to warrant it.
High potential can earn a team two points and rewards teams with a collection of high-upside players. If you lack a true star or players who look on the fast track to that distinction, then the next best thing is to have players who hypothetically could reach those heights.
The final category is depth, which can earn a team one point. Everyone wants depth, but depth is essentially useless without top-end talent. Having an extensive collection of young talent allows teams to find role players without dipping into free agency or the trade market, and also are imperative to make win-now trades when a young core turns the corner.
Not so honorable mention: Washington Wizards
The Wizards are in year one of their rebuild and have next to no high-impact young talent. Bilal Coulibaly could earn that distinction by the end of the season. Still, he’s currently feasting on incredibly wide-open 3s, and his on-ball abilities are a massive question mark.
The Wizards do have a bunch of 25 and under players, but they’re mostly the Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert type of nice role-players. Jordan Poole, who was ranked 25th in Fansided’s 25-under-25, has floundered in Washington, and it’s looking very unlikely he’ll ever be anything more than sixth-man.
Best young NBA cores: 10. Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers rank 10th because they don’t have an established young star, and their two highest-upside players, Shaedon Sharpe, 20, and Scoot Henderson, 19, are so early in their development that you cannot confidently call them future stars.
Henderson was ranked 22nd in Fansided’s 25-under-25, but that ranking looks to be a bit premature. The potential is through the roof, but point guard is the most difficult position, and his jump shot is still a work in progress. He should improve throughout the season, but living up to that ranking will be difficult.
Anfernee Simons, 24, and Deandre Ayton, 25, both qualify for this exercise but are more likely than not just solid starters. Simons has missed most of the season after tearing the UCL in his thumb, but he’s an undersized guard who is a microwave of a scorer with intermittent interest in playmaking. He’s undoubtedly a good player, but he’s also not going to be one of the three best players on a contender.
Ayton’s prospect sheen looks completely gone. He’s a solid NBA center, but he plays with no force on the offensive end and isn’t good enough on defense to make up the difference. There’s still a slim chance that he realizes he’s one of the biggest and most athletic players in the league and takes a significant step, but when a player has the same problem for this long, it’s usually just who they are.
The Trail Blazers are starting their rebuild with a solid base of players and have some serious upside as well. They’ll ideally be a losing team next season, when the far stronger 2025 draft class is available, before pivoting toward mediocrity. Henderson and Sharpe’s development will determine where this rebuild goes, but there’s a good chance they rise in these rankings over the next few seasons.
9. Indiana Pacers
The Pacers might rank lowly in this exercise, but they checked the most important box– young star. Tyrese Haliburton is already an All-NBA caliber player and is currently piloting the most efficient offense in league history. He ranked third in Fansided’s 25-under-25, behind Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic, and has a real case to leapfrog Edwards.
With Haliburton at the command, the Pacers will be a dangerous offense for the next decade. All they need to do to take the next step is find another star that compliments his skill set. Unfortunately, the Pacers will likely have to trade or sign Haliburton’s running mate because no one on their roster looks likely to get there.
Bennedict Mathurin had an intriguing rookie season, but his defense is a mess, and his offensive game looks fairly limited long-term. He still has plenty of time to break out, but the chances of him becoming an All-Star are slim. Scoring points doesn’t make you an All-Star anymore, and that looks like his only skill.
Jarrace Walker has hardly played this season, and until he gets more minutes, it’s hard to know what his NBA future will hold. There’s a ton to like about his game, but his offensive upside is probably limited enough that he’ll never be a star. However, he could become a defensive wrecker to the point that he forces his way into the conversation.
At the end of the day, Haliburton makes the Pacers’ next step relatively simple. They already have the star and just need his sidekick. Even if they whiff in that regard, he’s so good they’ll win games and make the playoffs as long as they surround him with shooters and defense.
8. Detroit Pistons
The Pistons have had a horrible start to the season, raising questions over the direction of their rebuild. They clearly don’t have a current star, and there are serious questions if they have multiple players who could one day claim to be one.
Cade Cunningham’s rough start to his career has seriously dampened the Pistons’ long-term outlook. He was ranked seventh in Fansided’s 25-under-25, but that was absolutely based on confidence in his prospect pedigree. He may one day become a star, but you can’t confidently project that for a player who has struggled this much. There is plenty of season to turn it around, but he’s playing catch-up.
Jaden Ivey, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, has all the potential in the world, but he has bounced in and out of the starting lineup this season and is still a work in progress. His offensive efficiency is way up, and while that’s come with a drop in usage, it’s a positive development nonetheless. Ivey is a player who will always be able to put up robust box score stats, but he’ll need to make sure those numbers translate to winning and aren’t a product of massive usage.
There’s a world where everything clicks for Ivey and Cunningham, and the Pistons become one of the best young teams in the league, but that doesn’t look very likely right now. How that pair closes the season matters tremendously for the franchise’s future. Cunningham is extension-eligible this summer, and Ivey will be the following season.
While the top of the Pistons’ depth chart has disappointed, Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, and Marcus Sasser have impressed. This roster has a ton of interesting young talent, and they have the youngest roster in the league. It’s a little concerning that after four seasons, this is still a college team, but there is time and the pieces for this rebuild to work. However, until the cream rises to the top, they’ll be fighting for lottery odds instead of the playoffs.
7. New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans’ young core is being carried by Zion Williamson. Due to lengthy injury absences, his talent has somehow become underrated, as he was ranked eighth in Fansided’s 25-under-25. But here is a little refresher.
In 127 career games, Williamson has averaged 25.5 points per game on 59.9 percent shooting, and he doesn’t turn 24 until July 2024. This season, the only player approaching that combination of scoring volume and efficiency is Giannis Antetokounmpo at 29.9 points per game on 59.4 percent shooting. So yeah, Zion is a bonafide young star, and maintaining his health is the single biggest hurdle for the Pelicans to overcome.
After Williamson, the Pelicans’ next best young player is Trey Murphy III, who has been sidelined to start the season due to a knee injury. Murphy has flown under the radar but he’s an excellent 3-and-D wing and has the potential to be an All-Star. He’s not a sure-fire future star, but elite high-volume 3-point shooting from the wing will give him a chance.
Outside of Williamson, there isn’t much superstar upside among the Pelicans young core, but there is a ton of depth. Dyson Daniels probably has the most upside of any of their young players, but he is trending towards a “star in his role” type. However, with Williamson, Murphy, and capable veterans, the Pelicans, if they can ever get healthy, should be formidable for years to come.
6. San Antonio Spurs
While there has been some pushback in circles regarding Victor Wembanyama, the fact is, health-provided, he is going to be one of the best players in the league. His defense is already game-breaking, and the Spurs are allowing him the freedom to expand his offensive game, at the cost of efficiency. If you’re skeptical of Wembanyama because of his scoring efficiency, you’ll be disappointed to know that his rookie season looks awfully similar to Kevin Durant’s.
He was ranked 14th in Fansided’s 25-under-25, and that ranking looks to be pretty dead on. He’s not yet good enough to overcome dire circumstances, but he is good enough to stay above water. For a rookie, that’s incredibly impressive and suggests he earned his generational prospect tag.
After Wembanyama, the Spurs don’t have any clear-cut future All-Stars, but Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson are in that tier of player right between All-Star and average starter. Vassell is ranked 18th in the 25-under-25, and while that ranking captures his current value, he doesn’t possess the upside of many of his peers.
The biggest wildcard for the Spurs is Jeremy Sochan. He has struggled mightily this season after being named the starting point guard, a position he had never played, but the Spurs thrust him into the deep end because of his tantalizing potential.
The Spurs have their guy, and that’s the most important thing for a rebuilding franchise. Right now, they’re prioritizing the development of their highest-upside players, Wembanyama and Sochan, at the expense of on-court production. If the right player becomes available to slot next to Wembanyama, or Vassell, Johnson, or Sochan pop in an unexpected way, the Spurs will instantly become one of the best young teams in the league.
5. Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets have to be thankful for LaMelo Ball’s X-rays coming back negative following an ankle injury because he’s one of the NBA’s bright young stars. While a slew of ankle injuries are cause for concern, Ball’s statistical track record and unique skill set have him poised to be an All-Star for years.
He was ranked 12th in Fansided’s 25-under-25, but that is likely because he missed so much of last season with injury. The list of players who have been as productive at such a young age as Ball is populated with players who made All-NBA teams.
The Hornets have yet to find a true star to complement Ball. Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges are thought to have that potential, but neither has shown enough to be confident it’s in their destiny. They’re not bad players, but their ceiling might end up being the borderline All-Star type, similar to Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson.
Miller’s upside was a subject of debate heading into the 2023 draft. The Hornets either decided it was higher than consensus or valued his natural fit next to Ball over upside. Thus far, he still looks like a high-floor, lower-ceiling player. That’s not to say he can’t rise above and become a star, but he’ll need to take a significant leap on the defensive end or as an on-ball creator.
The rest of the Hornets’ young core, in particular P.J. Washington and Mark Williams, are tracking like strong role players. Williams, due to his defensive potential, is the most likely of the bunch to break out, but his offensive game is so limited that he’d have to become Rudy Gobert to be considered a star.
4. Orlando Magic
The Magic could easily vault up into contention for the number one spot, but it is going to take one of Franz Wagner or Paolo Banchero solidifying themselves as a true star. The pair no doubt have potential, and there’s a high likelihood they both end up being stars, but they actually need to take the next step. This might be the best pairing of players 22 and under, and they’re doing the heavy lifting for the Magic’s ranking.
Banchero was ranked 13th, and Wagner was ranked 11th in Fansided’s 25-under-25. If the Magic had any semblance of shooting around them, they’d potentially already look like stars. The pair being cogs in an elite defense is incredibly encouraging for their future, as neither were considered defensive stoppers as prospects.
After Banchero and Wagner, the Magic have an intriguing collection of young players. Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, and Markelle Fultz are the best of the bunch, and while they might not all fit together, talent can help you buy the right talent.
There’s not much more to say about the Magic. They’ve played great to start the season, have a ton of talent, and are just waiting on Banchero and/or Wagner to take the next step, something they could do over the next few months. The fact the Magic are still waiting on their future stars to become current stars and are 12-5 is highly encouraging.
3. Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies and the Magic both finished with the same score, but the Grizzlies get the edge in the rankings because their young core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. are already star-level players. It should be noted that Morant, Bane, and Jackson are all 24 and older.
Morant and Jackson ranked in the top 10 for Fansided’s 25-under-25, with Morant at four and Jackson at six. If it wasn’t for suspension, Morant would have two All-NBA selections instead of one, and Jackson just won Defensive Player of the Year. Bane aged out this season but is still 25, so he counts in these rankings.
The Grizzlies, because they have three current stars, have multiple future stars. The only knock on their young core is that the rest of their young players have limited upside and project as career role players. However, that doesn’t matter much because they’ve nailed the hardest part of team building, finding multiple top-tier players.
When Ja Morant returns from suspension, the Grizzlies should start to make up ground in the standings. However, they’ve probably dug themselves too deep a hole to avoid the play-in tournament. It won’t damper their long-term prognosis, but 2023-24 is shaping up to be a lost season thanks to suspension and an injury crisis at center.
2. Houston Rockets
The Rockets have had a surprising start to the season, and it’s thanks to Alperen Sengun. The third-year player from Turkey built an unassailable statistical track record that screamed future star, and he has finally been given the opportunity to show it. He’s ninth in box plus/minus this season and the youngest player in the top 50 for the metric.
Sengun was ranked 20th in Fansided’s 25-under-25, which he’ll almost certainly blow by in the next iteration. The same cannot be said of Jalen Green, ranked 21st, who is still struggling to find his footing, but the flashes are still there of a dynamic combo-guard.
After Sengun, the Rockets don’t have an unmistakable future star to pair with him, but the depth of their options is comical. All it will take to push them over the top is for one of Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, or Tari Eason to take the next step. The sheer volume of high-end potential on the Rockets gives them one of the brightest futures in the league.
Their rebuild was widely condemned by the media, but a commitment to aggressive tanking clearly paid off. While it’s unreasonable to assume they have six future All-Stars age 22 and under on the roster, it’s also not outside the realm of possibility. With Sengun already punching his star ticket, the Rockets just need two out of five to follow suit to challenge for the top spot.
1. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder are the only team to receive ten out of ten possible points. They have their young star in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but Chet Holmgren has made about as strong a case for the consideration as a rookie can. Gilgeous-Alexander will receive a heaping helping of MVP votes this season, and he’ll deserve every last one.
The Thunder have the most players in the 25-under-25 rankings at three, and it doesn’t even include Gilgeous-Alexander because he aged out. Holmgren is ranked 23rd, Jalen Williams is ranked 24th, and Josh Giddey comes in at 19. While their rankings are sure to be different after the start of the season, they’re all excellent young players.
After Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder aren’t lacking for talent. Williams is a future star, and Giddey and Cason Wallace might be as well. There have been calls for the Thunder to swing a move for a star, but they might already have three on the roster.
The Thunder also have an embarrassment of depth with 14 players age 25 and younger. With how many draft picks they have coming up, the Thunder could be on this list in perpetuity if they desire. No organization is better prepared for the future than the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it all starts with their current collection of young talent.