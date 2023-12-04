NBA Rookie of the Year ladder: Big rise from Jaime Jaquez Jr. in Week 6
The landscape of rookie performances in the NBA continues to shift. Let's rank 'em.
It's a two-horse race, but Chet Holmgren has a significant lead. The Oklahoma City Thunder are second in the West at 13-6 and Holmgran is, beyond a doubt, the second-best player on his team. He should get consideration for Defensive Player of the Year. He should probably make the All-Star team at this rate. He has been one of the best rookies in recent memory, quickly trending toward the Ben Simmons, Luka Doncic tier.
Wembanyama has been gifted a larger portion of his team's offensive responsibilities, but in this instance, that probably serves as a negative. Holmgren has been more than capable of the occasional offensive explosion — 33 points on 13-of-21 shooting against Joel Embiid and the Sixers on Nov. 25 — but he has a ton of help, a ton of structure around him. He can feast on simple finishes and spot-up 3s. His chemistry with OKC's vast playmaking mechanism has developed quickly. He's a potent lob threat, a 39.5 percent 3-point shooter, and a brilliant team player.
Holmgren has been far more effective against physicality than initially expected, traversing tight windows off the bounce and deploying his soft touch to great effect around the rim, even when confronted with hard-nosed defense. He's only averaging 1.9 turnovers. Holmgren hasn't fully tapped into his upside as a playmaker (2.6 assists), but the fluid drives, impressive transition takes, and flashes of self-creation provide a more than solid foundation for the future.
Oh, and there's the defense. Holmgren has obvious competition, but he's probably the most polished and impactful defender in this class. He's averaging 0.9 steals and 2.2 blocks, showcasing the awareness and anticipation skills that always popped at Gonzaga. He's the beneficiary from an extra year of learning from the sideline, but he was always an innately intelligent two-way player with the skill and athleticism needed to impact winning at the highest level.