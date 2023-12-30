NBA Rookie of the Year ladder: Warriors' Brandin Podziemski surges into top 5
Golden State Warriors off-guard Brandin Podziemski has been a revelation for a team desperate to get back on track.
The Golden State Warriors essentially handed Andrew Wiggins' role to 20-year-old Brandin Podziemski, which speaks to the Santa Clara product's undeniable impact. Steve Kerr has long been reluctant to prioritize youth on a roster that is chock full of established vets and designed to contend. And yet, despite unfavorable immediate circumstances and the overall struggles plaguing Golden State, Podziemski has emerged as a viable everyday starter on the wing.
He was always the perfect pick for Golden State at No. 19. Those familiar with Podziemski's small-market collegiate success could have predicted an early winning impact. Podziemski is a confident 3-point bomber with an advanced basketball I.Q., taken to quick-trigger passes and heady off-ball defense. Still, his ability to contribute so much, so soon — and to do it for the Warriors of all teams — is unexpected.
Since Podziemski entered the starting lineup on Dec. 14, he is averaging 10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.9 steals on .440/.361/.875 splits in 29.9 minutes. He's right at home in Kerr's complex offense, making on-the-fly decisions to complement Golden State's star creators. Even more than newcomer Chris Paul, Podziemski has elevated Golden State with his court vision and heads-up defense. What he lacks in traditional athleticism, Podziemski makes up for with instincts and aggression.
The Warriors on the whole have much to figure out. Golden State is 15-16, outside the play-in picture and shrouded in uncertainty about the future. Draymond Green's eventual return will help, sure, but the Warriors will lean heavily on Podziemski moving forward. He is legitimately key to the Warriors' success.