NBA Rookie of the Year Power Rankings: Unicorns unleashed
It's the season of the Unicorn as the NBA Rookie of the Year race takes shape.
Ausar Thompson has been an absolute monster on the defensive end in his first week of NBA action. The offense is a work in progress — it's really Cade Cunningham vs. The World right now for the Detroit Pistons — but Thompson continues to weaponize his elite athleticism to wreak maximum havoc on the perimeter.
Across five games, Thompson is averaging 10.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.0 blocks in 29.6 minutes. He has scored 15 and 16 points in his last two games, so there is already positive growth in that department. Thompson's shooting splits are ghastly (.392/.100/.750), but he's a rookie guard. The heady off-ball movement, connective passing, rebounding, and defensive playmaking all pop. He's going to be one helluva player.
Thompson is truly a one-of-one athlete on the wing. He's going to be the best 'guard' shot-blocker in the NBA sooner than later. His awareness of defensive rotations and his ability to cover ground is not common. As the Pistons' defense develops around him — most notably Jalen Duren's burgeoning rim protection presence in the middle — Thompson is going to have more freedom to roam and create opportunities with his 7-foot wingspan. He's also a regular presence on the glass. He could legitimately average a double-double. It's in the cards.
His inability to space the floor is a huge drawback, but the Pistons don't have competitive aspirations in 2023-24. Monty Williams is going to give Thompson a long runway to attempt 3s, even when they're not falling, which could increase his comfort and confidence level once the jumper does come around. Even without a reliable 3-point shot, Thompson can weaponize a blistering first step and slick handles to gain advantages moving downhill. He's a potent drive-and-kick weapon. Thompson also looks comfortable working backdoor cuts as defenses focus on Cunningham.
He's going to be special. This is only the beginning.