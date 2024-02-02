NBA Rumors: 1 trade for every Nets player on chopping block
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to wheel and deal at the trade deadline. Let's cook up some realistic, mutually beneficial pacts.
Nets trade Dorian Finney-Smith to Kings
Dorian Finney-Smith is expected to net Brooklyn a rotation piece and a first-round pick, per HoopsHype. Few teams would benefit from an elite wing defender more than the Sacramento Kings. Even with improvement on the defensive end, the Kings' primary concern projecting toward the postseason is their inability to consistently generate stops.
Not long ago, Finney-Smith was the anchor of an elite Dallas Mavericks defense that charged all the way to the conference finals. He doesn't get the same credit in Brooklyn, largely due to the redundant nature of the Nets' wing conglomerate, but Finney-Smith can still suffocate the point of attack and wreak havoc as an off-ball roamer. He doesn't get a ton of steals or blocks, but Finney-Smith's timing and instincts elevate the team defense around him.
For the season, Finney-Smith is averaging 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on .412/.383/.700 splits in 28.8 minutes. He would presumably receive significant minutes in Sacramento's wing rotation, sharing time with Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray. The Kings don't get a ton of rim protection from Domantas Sabonis, so it's important to insulate the offensive core with long, rangy defenders. That is precisely what Finney-Smith can provide.
On offense, he's mostly a spot-up threat. He'll look right at home in the Kings' up-tempo system. Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox generate a ton of 3s, which Finney-Smith can cash in. Sacramento will need to think long and hard about sacrificing future trade flexibility, but Finney-Smith moves the needle in a key bench role.