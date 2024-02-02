NBA Rumors: 1 trade for every Nets player on chopping block
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to wheel and deal at the trade deadline. Let's cook up some realistic, mutually beneficial pacts.
Nets trade Spencer Dinwiddie to 76ers
Spencer Dinwiddie has been an absolute mess for the Nets this season. He's averaging 13.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on .395/.324/.783 splits in 30.5 minutes. So lax has Dinwiddie's effort and execution been, that there are conspiracies forming about whether or not he's intentionally playing himself off the Nets. It's more probable that the 30-year-old has hit a wall or a cold spell, but there's also merit to the idea that he could step up his performance with a contender.
Frankly, the Nets shouldn't expect much return value for Dinwiddie's expiring contract. The Philadelphia 76ers dump two more expiring contracts to match — Marcus Morris, who is an end-of-bench dude these days, and the semi-promising Furkan Korkmaz. A flier on 26-year-old Korkmaz and a second-round pick should get this deal across the finish line.
The Sixers need another ball-handler to lead the second unit. Dinwiddie, at his peak, is still a productive NBA player. He puts constant pressure on the rim and his setup skills would benefit Tyrese Maxey, whose efficiency is beginning to buckle under the weight of his robust role. There are concerns about Dinwiddie's 3-point efficiency, but the volume is respectable enough and he's due for a hot streak.
Dinwiddie can still generate his own offense and create advantages with his handle. The Sixers desperately need that. Patrick Beverley has been a pleasant surprise off the bench, but he's too involved in the offense right now. He, too, would benefit from more spot-up 3s and refined responsibilities.
If the Sixers don't want to take on long-term money to upgrade their backup point guard spot, Dinwiddie is a smart buy-low candidate.