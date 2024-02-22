NBA Rumors: 3 best landing spots for buyout candidate Otto Porter Jr
With rumors of a possible buyout after getting traded to the Jazz, three teams could look for Otto Porter Jr's help to go far this season.
As the NBA world comes back from the all-star break, there is one last buyout candidate that could become available. According to Tony Jones of the Athletic, the Utah Jazz may be reaching a possible end to their relationship with Otto Porter Jr. While nothing is certain, the wing probably has options if he wants to terminate his contract with the Jazz.
"His options include accepting a contract buyout from the Jazz, which would allow him to sign with another team, writes Jones. "Porter would have to sign with another team by March 1 to be eligible to play in the postseason."
Porter was traded to the Jazz as part of the trade which sent Kelly Olnyk and Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors. Porter has not played for the Jazz, instead going home to evaluate his options.
Let's take a look at some landing spots for Porter if the Jazz were to buy-out his contract.
Suns aim to cure depth with Otto Porter Jr. signing
With the Phoenix Suns not really being active at the trade deadline, the squad could be interested in signing Porter if the veteran is available on the buyout market. Phoenix is currently fighting to get out of the play-in tournament.
Based on history, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, or Devin Booker have been injury-prone. The franchise has already added Thaddeus Young and Royce O'Neal via the buyout market and a small trade but the squad could use one more bench contributor before they look to make their playoff run.
Signing Porter might have similar effects to when the Suns signed Terrance Ross at the deadline last season. Ideally, Porter would not play a lot of minutes for the Suns in the playoffs but the veteran could be on the backend of the rotation. The franchise's depth has been in serious question since trading for Bradley Beal and giving up all of their depth and the majority of their tradable picks.