NBA Rumors: 3 mystery teams who can out-bid Clippers for James Harden
If the Los Angeles Clippers bow out of the James Harden sweepstakes, these teams could emerge as dark-horse suitors.
The Los Angeles Clippers are pausing James Harden trade talks as the season gets underway. There was never much traction between the two sides, with the Philadelphia 76ers demanding either another star or assets to later trade for another star. The Clippers offered one first-round pick, one pick swap, and expiring contracts, but refused to include veteran wing Terance Mann.
Morey reportedly called the Clippers "unserious" for not parting with Mann or any quality rotation pieces. It's hard to blame the Sixers' prez here. Harden's value is in the gutter, but he's a perennial All-Star who averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 10.7 assists on 64.7 TS% last season. Mann, who turned 27 a week ago, averaged 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.5 assist on 61.1 TS%. He is a solid rotation wing in his prime, not a priceless prospect.
Until the Clippers decide to give up legitimate assets for Harden, trade talks will remain stalled. Morey doesn't give in easily and the Sixers appear content to let Harden play into the season.
76ers' James Harden outlook
It's only a matter of time until Harden gets moved. The 2017-18 MVP has sworn to never play for Morey ever again, the Sixers are keen to to keep the Joel Embiid era alive. Harden's contract expires at season's end and Philadelphia cannot afford to lose him for nothing. A big 2024 free agent period is nice in concept, but the Sixers cannot bank on multiple high-level free agents seeking out Philadelphia next summer. Cap space is helpful, but it doesn't win games.
As the Clippers momentarily step out of the ring, Philadelphia will hope that Harden improves his trade value with a strong start to the season. He is tentatively expected to play in Philadelphia's home opener on Sunday, or at least soon.
If not LA, these teams are strong candidates to sneak into the Harden sweepstakes as the year progresses.
3. Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls are stuck in purgatory. James Harden probably doesn't get them out, but he's at least something different. Daryl Morey would have to embrace the idea of Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan (probably LaVine) and Chicago would have to spice up the offer elsewhere, but there's a path here.
Chicago has proven its desire to contend at all costs, despite an ill-fitted roster with very little hope of exceeding the play-in tournament. Harden absolutely raises the short-term ceiling and he would sell tickets. The Bulls have a lot of guards, but none so talented as a distributor. Harden draws constant defensive attention in the middle of the floor and he actively empowers teammates with his passing.
The Bulls could even try to keep LaVine and DeRozan next to Harden, instead packaging Alex Caruso, salary filler, and picks for Harden. That would tank the defense, but it would undoubtedly boost the offense to compelling heights. Billy Donovan gets a lot of defensive mileage out of mismatched groups and the Bulls have a clear mandate to win. Rather than risk their jobs with a rebuild, maybe the front office makes a last-ditch effort on the Harden front.
Make no mistake about it: the Bulls should not trade for James Harden. It's time to bite the bullet on a rebuild. But, in a world where the Bulls are eager to stave off the inevitable, Harden presents an easy upgrade on the perimeter who would at least, for a moment, draw eyeballs back to Chicago.