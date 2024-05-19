3 New York Knicks who definitely won't be back next season
The New York Knicks are heading toward a promising offseason after losing to the Indiana Pacers in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Yes, the heartbreak is real right now, especially thinking about what might've been if not for injuries, but it still feels like things are trending up.
There is a world wherein the Knicks are a title contender in the 2024-25 season if everything breaks right. But while things are looking great in New York, that doesn't mean that every player who made a run this past season will still be around as the roster turns over.
With that in mind, these three Knicks veterans likely won't be back in New York next season.
3. Isaiah Hartenstein
While the Knicks would love to keep Isaiah Hartenstein this offseason, it will be in an extremely tough situation when it comes to re-signing him. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, "Several executives" think that the veteran "could command around $13 million per year in free agency this summer, roughly the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception".
Although this projection comes from a reputable source, Hartenstein might be able to get a little more money than that after he shined in the postseason, averaging 9.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in the playoffs. The Knicks could end up keeping Hartenstein but it is more likely that New York will look to fill with a veteran signing (and if that fails, a trade midseason for one).
Hartenstein will likely command simply more money than New York can afford to give with their cap constraints.
2. Bojan Bogdanovic
New York could be star-hunting this offseason and Bojan Bogdanović's career in the Big Apple could end up being a casualty for the franchise as a result. With the Knicks over the cap for next season, they will be chasing that star via the trade market. Despite being over 35 years old, Bogdanović's $19 million expiring contract will likely be part of the trade package for any star, particularly for any salary-matching purposes
Karl-Anthony Towns, a CAA client, who previously held heavy ties to current Knicks president Leon Rose, could be on the trade market this offseason if the Timberwolves choose to cut down their payroll due to luxury tax concerns. Even though Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez aren't completely set on owning a controlling share of the Timberwolves, Minnesota is a small market franchise and could end up lowering its tax bill regardless of whether the squad has new ownership.
And if that was the case, Bogdanović would almost surely be on the move.
1. Miles McBride
During his short time with the Knicks, Miles McBride has become a fan favorite with his hard-working play. McBride, who is making under $4.5 million per season on his current contract, will likely end up being part of the requested return package in any trade New York makes this offseason. Yes, Leon Rose can try and haggle to get out of dealing McBride but it's hard to see a world where the 25-year-old isn't coveted in any trade talks.
Although Rose and the rest of the front office could have to part with arguably their only promising young veteran (meaning still developing with high upside), the entire front office should be commended for how they got McBride under extremely favorable terms. In addition to his play, McBride's contract is a huge reason why he could be coveted in a blockbuster trade this offseason.