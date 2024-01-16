NBA Rumors: 5 ideal stars Spurs can realistically pair with Victor Wembanyama
The San Antonio Spurs could soon move to pair Victor Wembanyama with another star. Here's who deserves your attention.
4. Spurs can pair Victor Wembanyama and Lauri Markkanen
The Utah Jazz will reportedly listen to Lauri Markkanen offers. It will take a lot to pry the 'Finnisher' away from Salt Lake City, as 7-foot sharpshooters with Markkanen's defensive versatility and immense affordability are difficult to come by. Markkanen is under contract through next season at roughly $18 million annually. For the season, he is averaging 24.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on .497/.397/.875 splits in 32.4 minutes.
Markkanen is on track for another All-Star berth. The Jazz have won six straight to break above .500 and move into the postseason picture. Will Hardy is a rising star at head coach and Markkanen is the driving force behind an explosive, oftentimes unconventional offense. The Jazz were in a similar position last season before Danny Ainge traded half the team at the deadline to encourage a tank.
That could happen once again in 2024. If it does, the Spurs should put in a considerable offer for Markkanen. He doesn't solve the playmaking need, but San Antonio would roster two of the most dynamic offensive bigs in the NBA. Markkanen can defend wings and operate all over the floor on offense. He doesn't create much for others, but Markkanen is a versatile 3-point sniper, a polished mid-range operator, and a deadly straight-line driver due to his unique blend of size, skill, and body control. San Antonio would be able to run Wembanyama-Markkanen DHOs. Five-four pick-and-rolls. You name it. The offensive possibilities are extensive, and Markkanen's persistent 3-point gravity would naturally improve Wembanyama's workspace on the interior.
More than ever, the best NBA teams are investing in the intersection between size and skill. The Spurs would still need to look for guard help elsewhere, but Wembanyama and Markkanen is a legitimate championship-level core sooner than later.