NBA Rumors: 5 ideal stars Spurs can realistically pair with Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs are 7-32, dead last in the Western Conference. And yet, all eyes are on the meteoric development of No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. Despite a minutes restriction, the 7-foot-4 wunderkind is averaging 21.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.7 blocks on .520/.319/.843 splits over his last 10 games. Wembanyama has achieved those numbers in 23.9 minutes per contest.
San Antonio isn't good yet, but it won't be long until Wembanyama is the foundation of a perennial contender. He faces abnormally strong competition in the Rookie of the Year race, courtesy of OKC's Chet Holmgren, but few rookies have performed at Wembanyama's current level in recent memory. He is already one of the best rim protectors in the league and a bonafide awards candidate who leads the NBA in stocks.
Extrapolate Wembanyama's recent numbers to per 36 minutes, and your eyes are liable to pop out of your skull.
The Spurs don't need to wait around patiently for the core to develop. Wembanyama can lead a winner right now. That doesn't mean the Spurs should rush, but at the same time, the clock is ticking on Gregg Popovich's historic career. San Antonio has a hearty collection of draft assets and enough young talent to orchestrate a star trade around Wembanyama.
Recent NBA rumors connect San Antonio to Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray. The Spurs need a point guard, but the specific interest in Murray suggests a desire to climb the competitive ladder quickly. If not this season, perhaps next season San Antonio will set its sights on the playoffs.
The Spurs need to exercise the necessary caution, but the following NBA stars would pair beautifully with Wembanyama in theory. And, better yet, each one has a fairly realistic path to one day landing in the Lone Star state.
5. Spurs can pair Victor Wembanyama and Mikal Bridges
Mikal Bridges is plainly miscast as the No. 1 option for the Brooklyn Nets. After thriving in unexpected ways after the 2023 trade deadline, Bridges' efficiency has come back to earth in the new season. He's still averaging 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on .450/.343/.847 splits, but Brooklyn's reliance on Bridges as a mid-range maestro and self-creator is not sustainable. Especially not in the playoffs.
Brooklyn has no reason to tank, having traded all its picks away for James Harden. But, the Nets can still read the room. Bridges is 27 years old and under contract through 2025-26. The Nets could trade for another star to pair with Bridges, but it's difficult to chart Brooklyn's path to actual contention before Bridges hits the open market. There's no rush to move Bridges, but there's a world in which the Nets stockpile assets in a trade, develop their young talent, and wait for the right No. 1 star to eye NYC.
If Bridges ever hits the market, the Spurs would be wise to come knocking. The Spurs need a true point guard to run the offense and generate easy looks for Wembanyama. Bridges doesn't address that particular need. Even so, his fit as the league's 3-and-D poster child — an elite spot-up shooter and straight-line driver with DPOY upside — is hard to deny.
The Nets would pair Wembanyama's paint protection with Bridges' ability to suffocate ball-handlers and eliminate passing lanes. Bridges finished second in DPOY voting back in 2022, receiving 22 first-place votes. The Spurs would have arguably the strongest defensive foundation in the NBA, to go along with an elite volume shooter and off-ball scorer in Bridges. He isn't a proper No. 1 option, but Bridges can still attack closeouts, flow effortlessly into mid-range pull-ups, and deploy his length to finish around the basket.