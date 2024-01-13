NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Dejounte Murray trade packages the Hawks would have to take
With ESPN's Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that the Atlanta Hawks are "very, very likely" to trade All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, these three teams have enough assets to make irresistible offers.
By Lior Lampert
With traction gaining around trade rumors involving Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN’s Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski points out that the All-Star guard is “very, very likely” to be traded leading up to the 2024 trade deadline. Given Wojnarowski’s report, the Hawks should have no shortage of suitors for a player of Murray’s caliber.
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, “Murray has generated a substantial market during preliminary conversations around the league.” Additionally, Fischer went on to mention the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Detroit Pistons have all expressed interest in acquiring Murray to “varying degrees.”
Sitting at 15-22 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings, the Hawks are “ready” to move on from Murray, per Wojnarowski. After giving up four first-round picks to pair Murray with backcourt mate Trae Young in 2022, the Hawks have seen enough to deem this a failed experiment and are preparing to cut their losses.
With that in mind, the Hawks would be silly to turn down these potential trade packages, which have all been entered into Fanspo’s NBA Trade Machine & Cap Manager to ensure it is financially feasible for all parties involved.
3. Dejounte Murray takes his talents to South Beach
It’s no secret that the Miami Heat have been searching for another star player to pair with the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in hopes of bringing a title to South Beach. From Donovan Mitchell to Damian Lillard, and now Murray, the Heat have been on the shortlist of rumored destinations for practically every All-Star guard who has become available via trade in recent seasons.
Now, they finally get their guy in Murray by trading the expiring $29.6 million contract of Kyle Lowry, talented young forward Nikola Jovic, an unprotected 2024 first-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick via the Los Angeles Lakers.
Lowry’s contract would serve as a valuable asset to a Hawks team that is far from contention and currently set to enter the 2024-25 season being roughly $56 million over the salary cap. Not to mention, they’d get a player with untapped potential in Jovic as well as two draft picks.
Conversely, the Heat get a proven commodity who is a former All-Star in Murray to help bolster their starting five in pursuit of getting back to the NBA Championship with the hopes of winning it this time around. Murray’s defensive-minded approach would fit in well with Butler and Adebayo while giving the Heat another playmaker to take some of the offensive burden off of Butler.
Not to mention, the Heat also get an experienced veteran in Wesley Matthews who they could look to give minutes to in a pinch in addition to a young and talented sharpshooter in AJ Griffin, whose name has been dangled in trade rumors.