NBA Rumors: 5 ideal stars Spurs can realistically pair with Victor Wembanyama
The San Antonio Spurs could soon move to pair Victor Wembanyama with another star. Here's who deserves your attention.
3. Spurs can pair Victor Wembanyama and Donovan Mitchell
The uncertainty around Donovan Mitchell's future with the Cleveland Cavaliers is palpable. Whether the Cavs want to move on or not, there's a strong chance Mitchell is available via trade or free agency in the next couple of years. While it's fair to question the competitive ceiling of a diminutive scoring guard of Mitchell's ilk, he can absolutely compete for a title in the right setting. It's hard to fathom a better situation than San Antonio.
Mitchell is one of the NBA's preeminent slashers, putting constant pressure on the rim and scoring with both force and finesse around the basket. He's also a prolific pull-up shooter, with 45 of 92 made 3s this season being unassisted. Mitchell can get to his spots at will, blessed with an explosive first step and unreal gear-shift ability. Few better three-level scorers exist. For the season, Mitchell is averaging 28.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on .459/.351/.879 splits in 35.9 minutes.
While Mitchell has improved drastically as a creator for others in recent years (5.8 assists to 2.8 turnovers), he can struggle with bouts of tunnel vision. The primary knock on Mitchell is his difficult shot diet, combined with the defensive limitations inherent to 6-foot-3 guards. Mitchell is a tier-one athlete, with the strength and burst to guard up a couple positions, but he generally doesn't provide sustained resistance on that end of the floor.
Wembanyama is the perfect Mitchell co-star on paper. His offensive skill set is completely scalabe. Wemby is a bonafide self-creator, but he's also comfortable as a screener who can finish above the rim, pop out to the 3-point line, and operate in various ways off the catch.
On defense, Wembanyama is already the NBA's greatest paper towel. He's 10-ply, man. There isn't a mess he can't clean up. Whatever lapses Mitchell is responsible for, Wembanyama is the ideal mitigator. Mitchell can create out of pick-and-rolls and give the Spurs a reliable source of paint touches. Wembanyama can plug the holes around him. It's fair to doubt Mitchell's desire to stick around San Antonio long-term, but the Wembanyama fit has to be compelling.