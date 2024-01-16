NBA Rumors: 5 ideal stars Spurs can realistically pair with Victor Wembanyama
The San Antonio Spurs could soon move to pair Victor Wembanyama with another star. Here's who deserves your attention.
2. Spurs can pair Victor Wembanyama and LaMelo Ball
The Spurs would benefit most of all from a truly elite playmaker. A point guard. The Charlotte Hornets remain committed to LaMelo Ball for the moment, as they should. But, at some point, the unbreakable mediocrity in Charlotte is bound to get to Ball. He's too good to waste away on a perennial loser. The Hornets probably want him to put together a fully healthy season first, but there's a reasonable chance the 22-year-old is on the move within the next few years. Sometimes, it's simply time to hit the reset button.
San Antonio should highlight Ball as one of the ideal potential teammates for Wembanyama. In addition to their timelines aligning on the age front, Ball's skill set would meaningfully ease the burden on the latest No. 1 pick. Ball would take over as San Antonio's primary creator, immediately increasing the Spurs' offensive tempo while bringing peerless playmaking creativity in the halfcourt.
Ball isn't the most traditional point guard. He doesn't use endless dribbling forays to set up the defense and generate playmaking angles. He works at a break-neck pace, processing the game at light speed and manifesting angles out of thin air. Ball gets a bad rap for the Hornets' erratic play style and general lack of stability, but it is undeserved. He's a naturally selfless passing wizard who would fit seamlessly in Gregg Popovich's movement-oriented system.
He needs to get more comfortable working off the ball, but LaMelo is 6-foot-7 with deep 3-point range and feather-soft touch. He's not the best finisher at the rim, but it's not difficult to imagine him as a useful spacer, cutter, and connective passer on possessions where Wembanyama takes the offensive reins. He's simply too smart not to find ways to impact winning.
Ball can fall prey to shaky shot selection and the dire circumstances of Charlotte's offense, but the structure of Popovich's system and the immense star-power of Wembanyama could inspire the best basketball of Ball's career.