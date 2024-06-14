5 most logical Paul George destinations if Clippers balk at contract demands
The shape of the NBA offseason could be determined by Paul George. The Los Angeles Clippers forward is officially a free agent, and there appears to be a gulf between his expectations and what the Clippers are willing to offer.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Los Angeles and George are "not on the same page" in contract negotiations. George is believed to desire a max contract after Kawhi Leonard inked a three-year, $152.4 million extension midseason. If the Clippers balk at George's demands, multiple teams should line up to acquire the nine-time All-Star.
There are obvious concerns about durability and longevity for the 34-year-old, who isn't without injuries on his ledger. George also has a complicated postseason track record, which could inform the Clippers' thinking in these negotiations. It's hard to imagine the Clippers letting a key star walk scot-free ahead of the Intuit Dome's debut this fall, but if the Clippers aren't comfortable with handing George a long-term guarantee, he has every right to leave.
Here are a few teams worth monitoring as potential George destinations, should he decide to pick up and leave.
5. Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets' desire to vault into contention is well documented. Ime Udoka is respected in league circles as a players' coach and Houston has one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. All that's missing is a bonafide, veteran star to lead the way. George can provide just that, all while saving money on state income taxes in Texas.
The Rockets won't have the cap space to sign George outright, but there's no shortage of viable trade ammo on the roster. George won't come at full price in a sign-and-trade, of course. Houston can retain all of its prized young pieces. Odds are salary filler (Dillon Brooks, Jeff Green, maybe Fred VanVleet) and a couple of picks is all it would take the grease the wheels on a trade.
George immediately improves the Rockets' standing in the West. Houston probably doesn't surpass the true heavyweights (Denver, Minny, OKC, Dallas), but the Rockets would be in the thick of that second tier, with a roster built to stack up regular season wins. Plenty of offense, an inventive head coach, and enough depth to battle through injuries.
Houston probably gets a defensive boost, too. There are valid concerns about Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green as foundational pieces on that end, but the combined length, versatility, and defensive I.Q. of George, Jabari Smith, Tari Eason, and Amen Thompson is enough to tantalize any hoops fan.
4. Miami Heat
The Miami Heat can't go without a mention here. Miami was at the front of the line for Damian Lillard last summer, but Portland opted to pursue a more lucrative return package. In George's case, the Heat can absolutely put together a suitable sign-and-trade offer. If George is determined to leave, the Clippers' leverage goes out the window.
In terms of locale and on-court fit, there aren't too many better options for George. The Heat have been to the NBA Finals twice since Jimmy Butler arrived, and Erik Spoelstra always maximizes his players' output. There isn't a better coach to age into the twilight of your career with. George can trust that his skill set will be expertly deployed until the very end.
There are complications, of course. This would generally imply that Miami extends Butler and signs George, two past-prime wings with extensive injury histories. We've already heard rumblings about Miami's hesitance to give Butler his desired contract; does George not fall under the same umbrella? Perhaps it's easier to pay both knowing that two stars can share the burden over time, but it sounds an awful lot like double the risk.
Miami has also been the No. 8 seed in back-to-back years. One of those years ended in the NBA Finals, but George wouldn't be wrong to consider the Heat more of a fringe contention bet, rather than a surefire winner. Spo is great and Jimmy and Bam Adebayo are legitimate All-Stars, but the Heat would be gutting the roster to create space for George's salary. There is risk in every direction, essentially.
3. Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have been mentioned as a potential Jimmy Butler landing spot. Well, Paul George ought to be in the mix, too. There are financial complications due to Golden State's expensive roster and the limitations of sign-and-trades under the new CBA, but if there's a will, there's a way. George is the same age as Butler with a skill set that should age better, in theory.
Even if George wants to leave the Clippers, that doesn't necessarily mean he wants to leave the west coast. He's an LA native with family in the area. San Francisco isn't exactly next door, but it's a reasonable drive or a short flight up the coast. The weather is still divine, and George would be joining one of the league's most accomplished cores.
Stephen Curry can still put up MVP numbers. Draymond Green, for all the BS and background noise, still brings it defensively. It's not clear what George's arrival would mean for Klay Thompson's future, but the Warriors can't let sentimentality drive their decision-making. It would suck to part ways with Klay — there's no two ways about it — but George represents a much better chance of competing at the highest level in 2025. It's the nature of the beast.
It's hard to imagine the Clippers trading George within the division in such a pivotal year for the franchise, but Golden State can offer a compelling package of young talent and draft picks to pique the Clippers' interest. Plus, ultimately, it's really up to George. If the alternative is letting George walk for nothing, odds are Los Angeles engages Golden State on a trade.
2. Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic are mentioned by Brian Windhorst as a team interested in George. That is notable. It sounds like an odd partnership at first, but in reality, Orlando is probably one of the more logically seamless fits for George — both from the team and player perspectives. George joins an upstart winner in a weak Eastern Conference, while the Magic get a veteran All-Star to shepherd their young core to the next level.
Coming off a remarkable season that ended with a seven-game loss to Cleveland in the NBA Playoffs, the Magic are ready to make noise in the East. Paolo Banchero made serious strides in his second campaign and showed up on the postseason stage. Franz Wagner is a dude, and Orlando is brimming with quality connective tissue. Jalen Suggs made second-team All-Defense, Jonathan Isaac is maybe the NBA's best per-minute defender, and Cole Anthony is a bucket off the bench. The foundation upon which George builds is rock solid.
With George in the mix, Orlando would have three shot-creating wings listed 6-foot-8 or above. That is modern basketball to a T. Banchero and Wagner are determined slashers with the strength to punish mismatches in the paint. George is the high-volume shooter the Magic offense currently lacks. It's a tremendous balance of skills between the stars, and the Magic aren't saddled with a ton of big contracts yet. Banchero, Wagner, and Suggs are all on rookie deals. Now is the time to splurge on an expensive vet.
The Magic aren't a traditional free agent destination, but Orlando is a nice city in the middle of Florida. The beaches aren't too far away, and George can spend as much time as Disney World as his heart desires. It's like Disney Land in LA, but better!
1. Philadelphia 76ers
Okay, now let's be honest. If George leaves Los Angeles, there's probably a 95+ percent chance it's for the Philadelphia 76ers. Daryl Morey is constantly on the prowl for star talent and the Sixers have north of $60 million in cap space, more than enough to ink George to a max contract outright. In fact, the Sixers can sign George, extend Tyrese Maxey, and still have enough flexibility to add a few useful role players.
Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer called George the Sixers' "Plan A" in free agency. There are other stars projected to hit the market in some form or fashion — LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Trae Young, Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray — but George offers the clearest path to value. He should have a few years left in the tank at 34, even if a four-year max carries risk. More than that, George is a crystal-clear fit next to Philadelphia's core duo.
Joel Embiid is the sun around which the Sixers' offense orbits. Tyrese Maxey is a bombs-away shooter and electric slasher with the speed to torch defenses in transition and put constant pressure on the rim. What's missing is that star wing to tie it all together. George can handle tough defensive assignments, space the floor, and add another layer of shot creation to the Sixers' halfcourt offense. Of the star vets Embiid has played with, George probably qualifies as the most natural basketball companion on paper.
The Sixers need to consider the pros and cons of going all-out for PG. Continuity is a valuable commodity for contenders and Philadelphia has done nothing but overhaul the roster around Embiid. Also, the new CBA restricts heavy-spending teams, and Philadelphia would wrap almost all its cap space up in three players. That limits Morey's ability to work the margins and add depth. Ask the Phoenix Suns how far three stars and zero depth get you.
Despite the risk inherent to any major addition, however, the Sixers are in prime position to acquire George and should make every effort to do so. He's a needle-mover, and it sure sounds like the Clippers are playing a dangerous game.