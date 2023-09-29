NBA Rumors: 5 realistic trades to land Jrue Holiday on a contender
Jrue Holiday is expected to draw a ton of trade interest for the Portland Trail Blazers. These five deals could actually work for all sides.
No. 3 realistic Jrue Holiday trade: Philadelphia 76ers
The window for the Philadelphia 76ers to send James Harden to the Clippers (in a deal not involving Terance Mann) just re-opened. If the Clippers still decide to bet on the talent and superior offense of Harden, then it's not hard to hammer out the details of a trade that lands Harden in LA, Holiday in Philadelphia, and a suitable collection of spare parts and picks in Portland.
Holiday is a definite downgrade for the Sixers, but Daryl Morey is stuck between a rock and a hard place — whether he wants to admit it or not. Harden can't afford to dilly dally with a holdout all season, but he's under no obligation to play his best basketball until he's in new threads. He's also in the final year of his contract, so there's less flexibility than the Ben Simmons holdout a couple years ago.
The Sixers would no doubt value Holiday's defense next to a more offensively-inclined Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt. Complex defensive schemes and stops serve as the foundation for any Nurse team. Letting Holiday roam the perimeter while Joel Embiid anchors the paint is a quality bedrock.
What is perhaps most important is Holiday's lack of dramatic flare. After several tabloid-style breakups with previous stars (Simmons, Butler, Horford, Harden...) it's time for the Sixers to get a player who appreciates the city and doesn't sow discord in the locker room. Holiday is widely beloved and universally respected. The Sixers need that dude in their organization (again).
The Blazers get a couple juicy down-the-road picks from old-ish contenders, as well as a couple movable contracts and Jaden Springer, a former first-round pick due for the NBA training wheels to come off shortly. This is a win-win-win.