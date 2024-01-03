NBA rumors: 76ers might choose offseason free agents over in-season trade
With the 76ers in the mix for their first NBA Finals visit since 2001, it seems like the team may hold on to their cap space until the offseason.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers may put off their quest to add another superstar until the offseason. Woj further adds that Philadelphia will try to preserve its cap space for this offseason. The Sixers have been hunting for a superstar to pair with Joel Embiid since James Harden requested a trade and was sent to the Clippers a few months later.
Philly can create around $55 million in cap space if they choose to not take any additional salary between now and the start of free agency in July. Despite only having a player who has made the All-NBA team, the Sixers are surging behind the play of Tyrese Maxey. He was already on his way to being a superstar in this league before this season and has continued his play this season as he should make his first All-Star and potentially be in contention for an All-NBA slot.
As a whole, the Sixers look to be in the thick of things for their first NBA Finals visit since 2001. As presently constructed, the team is set to battle it out with the Celtics, Bucks, and the rest of the East. While the Sixers have the potential to get back to the Finals this season with a few upgrades, whether the squad should go all-in now or wait until the offseason is a different and more important question.
Can the 76ers make the Finals without making a move now?
To be quite honest, the Sixers should wait until the offseason to find the right free agents who fit this roster. When the trade for Harden went down, there were questions about whether Maxey could play like an All-NBA player. While he might not get the nod this season, Maxey will certainly be in the conversation.
With the Sixers being able to find the star to pair with Joel Embiid in house, it makes perfect sense for the team to wait until the offseason if the right deal doesn't present itself. Philly will be able to surround Maxey and Embiid with the right players for the next two to three years. This could allow the team to have a sustainable core for the next era of Sixers basketball.
With Maxey's play in the beginning half of the season, it's hard to find a world where Joel Embiid tries to force his way out of Philly. With that in mind, the Sixers are right in saving their cap space for the offseason if the right deal doesn't present itself.